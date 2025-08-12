Finneas Spills on His 'Most Cringeworthy' Time He Said the Wrong Thing to Taylor Swift— 'Still Haunts Me'

In an interview with The Guardian, the 28-year-old Grammy-winning artist revealed that he had a cringing moment with Taylor Swift during her 32nd birthday party in 2021.

I said "Thanks for coming" to Taylor Swift. At her birthday party. She said, 'Thank you so much for coming, and I said, "Thank you for coming!" he said.

The party was also co-hosted by Swift and Alana Haim, one of the members of Haim, whose birthday falls two days after Swift's.

Finneas originally revealed the incident during a 2022 Instagram Q&A session when one of his fans asked him to reveal his "most embarrassing moment."

Through Instagram Stories, he confessed that he had "meant to say "thanks for inviting me" or whatever, obviously'" to Swift.

The interview with The Guardian was just one part of his pimping out music with his The Favors bandmate Ashe.

With his confession, Finneas also let out a few personal secrets, such as his talent for impressions.

"Impressions. And I'm not doing one for you." he responded when asked what he's really skilled at. "The one I do the most is probably Benny Blanco."

If he could be on any reality TV program, Finneas would choose Extreme Makeover: Home Edition with Ty Pennington. "I loved Ty Pennington growing up," he told us.

He also told us the "best advice" anyone ever gave him: "A guy who's a mastering engineer once said to me, "Listen man, if something ever goes wrong, you just rock out."

The philosophy clung to him. "I sometimes think, damn, I really am doing that. I had a show recently where shit was going wrong, and I was like: time to rock out, dude." he added.

Finneas cast Kate Hudson in the music video for his track 2001, which was inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, in May. The idea came from his long-term girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski.

"I asked her out of nowhere if she wanted to direct a video for 2001." he told.

I said, "You can do whatever you want, I don't even have to be in it." She was filming a TV show at the time and working on getting to sleep early for a ridiculously early call time — I went to bed and she said, "I think I have a good idea" and she had literally come up with the ENTIRE VIDEO.

Finneas, having racked up 10 Grammy Awards throughout his career and work with Eilish, recently received four Grammy nods at the 2025 awards for her album Hit Me Hard and Soft.