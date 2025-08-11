Billie Eilish’s Brother Finneas Recalls Awkward Taylor Swift Birthday Blunder

Finneas O'Connell, Grammy-winning artist and brother of Billie Eilish, recently opened up about one of his most embarrassing celebrity encounters — and it involved pop superstar Taylor Swift.

In an interview with Guardian , the 28-year-old musician shared the awkward moment that happened at Swift's 32nd birthday party back in 2021.

The party, co-hosted with Haim's Alana Haim, was a star-studded event, but Finneas left with a red face.

"I said 'Thanks for coming' to Taylor Swift. At her birthday party," Finneas admitted. "She said, 'Thank you so much for coming,' and I said, 'Thank you for coming!'"

Fans of Finneas may remember this story — he actually talked about it during a Q&A on Instagram back in 2022, when someone asked him to share his most embarrassing moment, TheNews said.

At the time, he explained that he had meant to say, "Thanks for inviting me," but accidentally mixed up his words.

The blunder clearly stuck with him. "It was one of those moments you replay in your head over and over," he told the outlet, laughing at himself.

Finneas Says Benny Blanco Is His Most Imitated Celebrity Impression

Outside of the Taylor Swift mix-up, Finneas has been busy with music and film. Earlier this year, he released the music video for his single "2001," casting actress Kate Hudson in the lead role.

He later praised her on Instagram, calling her the "best actor" and "best person," adding, "Thank you one billion times for doing this video with us!"

According to DailyMail , the video was directed by Finneas' longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, who also helped come up with the entire concept.

He recalled how she had just come home from a long day on set and said, "I think I have a good idea," before outlining the whole video concept in one night.

During the same Guardian interview, Finneas also shared a fun fact — he's great at doing impressions, although he declined to perform any on the spot. "The one I do the most is probably Benny Blanco," he said.

When asked what advice has stuck with him the most, Finneas offered a quote from a sound engineer: "If something ever goes wrong, you just rock out."

He added, "I had a show recently where stuff was going wrong, and I was like: time to rock out, dude. What's the alternative?"