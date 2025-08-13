Taylor Swift's Upcoming 12th Album Rumored to Feature Blake Lively, Trump References

Taylor Swift is set to drop her 12th album, "The Life of a Showgirl." Those close to her say the upcoming drop will touch on her own life, public fights, and big feuds.

The album follows her April 2024 release, "The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD)," and is expected to feature Easter eggs referencing her recent struggles, including her breakup with Blake Lively and criticism over her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Swift surprised fans Monday with a teaser on Kelce's "New Heights" podcast.

She revealed a vinyl copy of the album, teasing its release date with a countdown on her website set to expire August 12 at 12:12 AM ET. The album marks a new chapter for Swift, who has reportedly been writing up to three songs daily since finishing TTPD.

Sources say the album mixes dramatic instrumentals with romantic lyrics inspired by her relationship with Kelce. "Being loved by him has really helped her overcome some dark chapters in her life," a source revealed to the Daily Mail. Fans will reportedly hear Swift's happiness and new perspective through the songs.

Navigating Public Drama

Swift's new work also addresses the backlash she has faced this year. Critics accused her of releasing multiple "special" editions of TTPD, including surprise bonus tracks and UK-only versions timed to compete with rival artists like Billie Eilish and Charli XCX. Many think this move is a way to keep her spot at the top of the charts.

The singer also faced political backlash after endorsing Kamala Harris. Former President Donald Trump responded, calling Swift "not a Taylor fan" and warning she would "pay a price for it in the marketplace." While the album is "not a political record," insiders say the excitement around Harris's campaign motivated Swift when recording some tracks. "Taylor has a point to prove and is ready to silence people who said her career has 'broke' because she went 'woke,'" a source added.

Donald Trump says that his posts are the reason that “woke singer” Taylor Swift is “no longer hot”:



“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there. It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’ Go get ‘em Sydney! […] Just look at… pic.twitter.com/wLmw66OUZT — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 4, 2025

Feud with Blake Lively

blake lively’s and taylor swif’s friendship through the years

a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/EDcfKyEkLn — isa⸆⸉ ❤️‍🔥 (@swftisa) May 30, 2024

Another major theme is Swift's fallout with Blake Lively, her former close friend. The two reportedly severed ties after Lively became involved in a legal battle with actor Justin Baldoni, who named Swift in related documents and subpoenaed her briefly. Swift felt "used" and "exploited" by Lively, who allegedly tried to leverage Swift's fame in the lawsuit.

An insider revealed Swift "did write about Blake last year but it's no longer the focus of the album because she wanted it to be positive and feel-good." The new album reflects Swift's decision to move past that chapter and focus on growth and healing.