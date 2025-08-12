Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Flirty Podcast Teaser Fuels Swifties' New Album Buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sent fans into overdrive after sharing a playful sneak peek of an upcoming "New Heights" podcast episode — one that could be tied to a major music announcement.

On Monday night, "New Heights" teased an early "special episode with a VERY special guest" set to drop Aug. 13 at 7 pm ET.

According to DailyMail, the promo clip quickly confirmed the guest as Swift herself. In the short video, the couple shared lighthearted banter.

"It's such a nice color on you," Swift told Kelce. He grinned and replied, "I know, it's the color of your eyes, sweetie. That's why we match so well." Swift then laughed, "We're about to do a f—ing podcast!"

Within 20 minutes, the video had 1.5 million views and was reposted by the NFL. WNBA star Caitlin Clark even joined the hype, commenting, "Ahhhhhh!!!!!! LFGGGGGGG."

The teaser adds to a growing list of clues that have Swifties convinced a 12th album, nicknamed "TS12," is coming. A countdown clock on Swift's official website ends at 12:12 a.m. ET on Aug. 12 — less than 24 hours before the podcast airs.

It’s official ‼️ Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce on New Heights - and Swifties are in full meltdown mode! 🎤🏈🔥



Who’s ready for the episode? 👀🫶🏼



🎥: @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/U7ItfgEvLd — TAG24 NEWS (@TAG24_NEWS) August 12, 2025

Swift & Kelce's First Public Chat Teased in "New Heights" Episode

Earlier that day, Taylor Nation — Swift's marketing team — posted a 12-photo Instagram carousel of her in orange Eras Tour outfits, captioned, "Thinking about when she said 'See you next era...'" with a burning heart emoji. Republic Records echoed the emoji in the comments, Yahoo said.

For fans, the number 12 is no coincidence. Swift currently has 11 studio albums, with The Tortured Poets Department being her most recent.

The orange theme has also reignited theories about a long-rumored scrapped album called Karma, which fans associate with the color.

Swifties have spotted more "12" hints in recent months:

* 12 red rubies in her Grammys earrings

* 12 d's in "godddddddddddd" on Instagram

* Holding her cat in section A12 during a tour teaser

* A new "TS" diamond logo with 12 segments

The "New Heights" appearance is the first time Swift and Kelce have been heard interacting publicly since they began dating in 2023.

While some fans half-jokingly guessed the couple might announce an engagement, most are betting on a music reveal.

The "New Heights" special episode premieres Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. B