North West Drops fire Beat Snippet — Following Kanye's Footsteps

North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, is demonstrating early indications of pursuing her father's musical career after sharing a brief beat preview on social media. This week's post shows that she is becoming more interested in making music and adds to her growing list of creative projects related to her father's work.

HotNewHipHop says that North has already worked on some of Kanye West's recent projects, which makes her experimentation less surprising. In 2024, she was part of her father's first Vultures album and kept making contributions to later albums. The most recent tease makes it sound like she is now working more on production on her own.

For 15 seconds, the energetic vibe within the audio sample relates to the current direction in music, which takes its influence from Rage-induced music. The audio sample features a distorted texture, abundant use of bass and heavy 808's identical to the types of releases that some of the newer artists in the subgenre have been putting out. Although the snippet lacks polish, it bears a striking resemblance to the styles of Che, OsamaSon, and Ken Carson.

People who saw it said it was unclear if this was the first time North had shared a beat in public. But her previous work on VULTURES 1 shows that she has spent a lot of time honing her skills. In that time, she helped make the single "TALKING" by singing and directing. Later, she worked on the song "BOMB" for VULTURES 2, among other things.

There have been rumors in the past that North and Kanye West might work together on an album in the future. Those rumors, along with this recent teaser, have made people think that her skills may keep getting better as she gains more experience.

North recently spent time with her father over Christmas, which was a time when there were reports of a troubled relationship between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The update comes after the family's situation has been in the news a lot in the past year.

A report that TMZ saw said that the former couple were "cordial with each other" during the holiday reunion. The same update talked about Kanye West's personal efforts after he met with a rabbi in New York City late last year. In that sense, the source said he is "really working on himself."

Kim Kardashian has talked before about how little Kanye West and their kids talk to each other. She talked about the problem directly on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in October 2025. Kardashian said, "Hmm," when she talked about what was going on. He can call them whenever he wants. We probably haven't heard from him in a few months.

North is still trying new things creatively, and her early exposure to the music business and hands-on experience suggest that her artistic journey is just beginning.