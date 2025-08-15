Taylor Swift Called 'A Real Poet' by Scholar, Turns Hamlet Drama into Music Amid Blake Lively Feud

Taylor Swift is bringing Shakespeare into her new album, "The Life Of A Showgirl."

During her guesting on "New Heights" podcast, Swift revealed her upcoming album starts with a song called "The Fate of Ophelia," a nod to the character from Shakespeare's "Hamlet," who tragically drowns.

Fans pointed out that the cover seems to echo John Everett Millais' 1851 painting of Ophelia floating in a river, reinforcing the connection between the artwork and the song's theme.

In Shakespeare's Hamlet, Ophelia's fate is a tragic one, culminating in her madness and drowning. pic.twitter.com/DwRelAnZzf — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) August 13, 2025

While showing the vinyl to Kelce and his brother Jason, Swift said she had to give Kelce a quick lesson on "Hamlet."

"I explained it to him," she said. Kelce responded, "It's alright, I watched 'The Lion King'." Swift pointed out the connection, noting the animated film drew from Shakespeare's play.

Shakespeare in Swift's Music

Shakespeare, who wrote 39 plays, 154 sonnets, and three long poems, exploring themes of love, betrayal, ambition, and revenge, isn't new for Swift. In 2008, "Love Story" retold "Romeo and Juliet." Shakespeare scholar Jonathan Bate praised her writing in 2023, calling her "a real poet" and noting she references authors like Wordsworth, Dickinson, and Charlotte Brontë.

Swift's songs often explore the same themes.

Personal Life Reflected in the Album

The album may also reflect Swift's personal drama. One track, "Ruin The Friendship," might reference her falling out with former best friend Blake Lively. Lively, 37, played Ophelia in "Savages."

Who else thinks Ruin The Friendship and CANCELLED! are about Blake Lively👀🍿Taylor Swift...please... pic.twitter.com/qSmWGqpMd5 — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) August 14, 2025

Their dispute involved Lively's legal battle with director Justin Baldoni, reportedly leaving Swift feeling "exploited."

For this album, Swift co-produced with Max Martin and Shellback instead of longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. She worked again with photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. The cover shows her partially submerged in water, framed by close-ups of her glittered body, with the title in bold orange letters.

Fans are awaiting the album on October 3, about 18 months after Swift's 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department." With literary references, personal storytelling, and bold visuals, Swift continues to mix pop music with timeless themes.