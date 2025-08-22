Taylor Swift Mocked on Social Media as New 'Showgirl' Vinyl Collection Draws Accusations of Being a 'Burlesque Cosplay Cash Grab'

Taylor Swift's latest album promotion has split her audience, with some praising the release as a collector's item and others calling it a cynical money grab.
The singer announced this week that she is offering "The Life of a Showgirl: Baby, That's Show Business Vinyl Collection" for a 48-hour window on her website. The drop follows three deluxe CD editions that sold out within an hour when they were released last week. Swift clarified that the vinyl variants feature exclusive packaging, not new music.
Online backlash
Critics quickly voiced frustration, accusing the 14-time Grammy winner of focusing on profit instead of creativity.
One post on X read, "Imagine selling overpriced vinyls with feathers and glitter while pretending it's art. Taylor Swift is the Jeff Bezos of music, profits over passion, marketing over music."
Another argued she had strayed from her roots, saying Swift went from writing breakup songs to "selling burlesque cosplay vinyls," calling the set a "corporate strip tease for cash."
Others dismissed the project as:
One critic added:
Swifties Defend
As the criticism spread, fans countered that Swift does not need gimmicks to remain successful. "Imagine believing that Taylor Swift needs to do things to stay relevant," one person wrote.
Others urged critics to ignore the release if they disliked it.
One fan said:
Another challenged claims about pricing, pointing out that:
Some supporters welcomed the collection as a rare keepsake. "This new vinyl 'The Life of a Showgirl: Baby, That's Show Business' feels like a real collector's piece," a fan wrote, praising the limited availability and the involvement of producers Max Martin and Shellback.
Several also highlighted the photography by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, calling it "classy" and "timeless."
Collector Culture
Some fans said the limited window for the vinyls makes it harder for casual listeners to buy them, while resellers often drive up the price. Others argued that the constant flow of editions puts pressure on fans to spend more than they can afford.
Swift has not addressed the criticism. Her album "The Life of a Showgirl" is still expected to be one of the year's biggest releases.
