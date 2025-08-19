Taylor Swift's Showgirl Aesthetic Sparks Clash With Britney Spears, Pamela Anderson: Report

Taylor Swift's upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl," has reportedly stirred criticism from Britney Spears and Pamela Anderson, who believe the pop star borrowed heavily from their work without acknowledgment.

Spears, 43, reportedly saw elements of her 2001 "Dream Within a Dream" tour outfit in Swift's new visuals. "She even feels she should have a credit in the liner notes of the album," a source told Radar Online.

And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/rIaG2Ezo7Z



Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift

📸: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott pic.twitter.com/QRzLbLpnUS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 13, 2025

The rhinestone bra, fringed armbands, and nude bejeweled thong Swift wears on the cover bear similarities to Spears's Bob Mackie–designed costume, which sold at Julien's Auctions this year for $78,000.

A friend of Spears added context, "Britney isn't saying Taylor can't be inspired by her. But when you lift something so specific, you give credit. Britney worked with Bob Mackie on that look, and it's a piece of pop history."

Britney Spears - The life of a showgirl pic.twitter.com/KrHyROK0Il — ★ (@luhvrcunt) August 13, 2025

Anderson, 57, also voiced frustration. Insiders say the actress sees a strong resemblance between Swift's new imagery and her own 2024 film "The Last Showgirl." "Pamela put her heart into 'The Last Showgirl.' The color palette, the vintage Vegas aesthetic, it's all over Taylor's new visuals," one source said.

Another insider noted that recognition would be "the classy thing to do."

Why Swift Chose the Showgirl Era

Swift announced her 12th studio album during an appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast. She explained the album grew from her experience on the road during the "Eras" Tour, which stretched across 21 countries, 149 shows, and became the highest-grossing tour of all time.

"My day ends with me in a bathtub, not usually in a bedazzled dress," she said. "I wanted to sort of glamorize all the aspects of how the tour felt. This album isn't really about what happened to me onstage. It's about what I was going through offstage."

The showgirl theme has dominated Swift's fashion for the rollout. Recent covers and promotional images feature crystal dresses, scalloped diamond details, and oversized feathered boas. Designers like Area, The Blonds, and Rene Caovilla have shaped the looks, which critics describe as part of a larger Art Deco-inspired vision.

Stylist Jack Savoie praised the direction in comments to Yahoo. "The crystals, sweeping feathers, and gorgeous heels. It's a celebration of beauty and craftsmanship. I think it's right on trend especially after Pamela Anderson's role in 'The Last Showgirl.'"

Influence or Imitation?

The overlap between Spears, Anderson, and Swift has fueled debate online. Fans have pointed out color similarities, Vegas-inspired visuals, and even Anderson's film release date, December 13, which falls on Swift's birthday.

Industry voices stress that such conflicts are common in pop culture. "Taylor is an artist who knows the power of visual storytelling," one insider said. "But in this business, influence and homage walk a fine line. Britney and Pamela just want that line to include recognition for their influences."