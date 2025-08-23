Rüfüs Du Sol Fan Assault: 23-Year-Old Arrested After Pasadena Concert Incident

A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a violent assault at the Rüfüs Du Sol concert at the Rose Bowl on August 16.

The incident, which left multiple people injured and sparked outrage online, took place around 8:30 p.m. during the opening set by Glass Beams.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, officers responded to reports of an assault in the stadium's seating area.

Witnesses say the suspect became angry after a drink was accidentally spilled, leading to an attack on three people.

According to Variety, one woman, who said she was knocked unconscious in the assault, shared her story on social media. "We were at the concert to see our favorite artist, but the night turned traumatic," she wrote.

The victim described how the man left after the spill but returned 30 minutes later, shouting and then attacking. She came to in a medical tent and ended up missing the performance.

A video of the incident quickly went viral. It showed a man repeatedly punching a woman as others tried to stop him. The clear footage led to an online search for his identity.

Video below shows a man beating woman until she was unconscious during a Rufus Du Sol concert Rose Bowl on Sunday night in Pasadena California.



The victim said her boyfriend accidentally spilled his drink on the man, who initially left the area but returned 30 mins later,…

Police Arrest Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala After Viral Concert Attack

Police confirmed that, thanks to video evidence and tips from the public, they were able to identify the suspect.

Pasadena police took Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala into custody on August 21 during an operation in Hawthorne, California, Billboard said.

The case has been sent to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, which will decide on potential charges against him.

"This type of behavior is completely unacceptable anywhere," Rüfüs Du Sol said in a social media statement. "The fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about."

While emergency responders treated victims at the scene, the main victim declined hospital care. The investigation also revealed that two other people in her group were assaulted during the same attack.

Police said the suspect fled into the crowd after the assault and was not located immediately. However, with help from the viral video and public support, detectives were able to make a quick arrest.

The woman who shared her story online said she plans to press both criminal and civil charges. "I'm going to make this man PAY for what he did to me and my friends," she wrote.