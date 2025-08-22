Rapper Lil Nas X Arrested on Misdemeanor Charge Following Street Confrontation

Rapper and singer Lil Nas X was arrested early Thursday morning in Los Angeles after a strange and alarming incident on a busy street.

He was briefly taken to a hospital before being booked on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an officer, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to Independent, the 26-year-old artist, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, was spotted walking nearly naked down Ventura Boulevard in Studio City just before 6 am, wearing only white cowboy boots and underwear.

Police responded to multiple calls about a man behaving erratically in traffic.

When officers arrived, Lil Nas X reportedly charged at them, according to LAPD spokesperson Officer Charles Miller.

He was quickly taken into custody, but police believed he might have overdosed and rushed him to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

After receiving medical attention, he was cleared and transferred to Valley Jail in Van Nuys, where he was held on the misdemeanor charge.

Lil Nas X was reportedly arrested and hospitalized after being captured on video roaming a Los Angeles street in underwear and cowboy boots.



On Thursday (Aug. 21), TMZ obtained video that shows the "Old Town Road" rapper stripped down to his underwear taking a stroll down… pic.twitter.com/8XIdx0jhCm — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 21, 2025

Lil Nas X's Strange Behavior Sparks Concern Online

A video released by TMZ shows Lil Nas X singing and talking to a bystander while walking down the street.

In the clip, he can be heard saying, "Didn't I tell you to put the phone down? Uh oh, someone's gonna have to pay for that." At one point, he even strikes a pose, adding, "We're at a party, baby!"

Sources told ABC News that some force was used during the arrest, as Lil Nas X did not cooperate with officers. The reasons for his behavior are still under investigation.

His representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

Lil Nas X became a household name in 2019 with the release of "Old Town Road," a country-rap hit that stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 19 weeks, ABC News said.

His debut studio album, "Montero," was released in 2021 and earned multiple Grammy nominations.

Fans across social media expressed concern after the arrest, with many sharing messages of support and hoping he receives the help he may need.