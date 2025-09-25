Diddy's Prison Class Gets Glowing Reviews From Fellow Inmates Who Say He Brings Love, Joy and Unity

Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting unexpected support from fellow inmates at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been running a weekly class while awaiting sentencing.

Letters submitted to Judge Arun Subramanian and obtained by TMZ describe the 55-year-old music mogul as a source of calm and positivity inside the federal lockup.

One inmate wrote that Combs makes it his business to do his best to make an impact.

Prisoners Praise 'Free Game with Diddy'

According to the outlet, Combs reportedly leads a session called "Free Game with Diddy," which covers topics such as entrepreneurship, business management, health, and personal growth. Inmates said the class has encouraged unity in the unit and even pushed some to take better care of themselves.

Douglas Welch, 42, told the court that Combs "brings love into the Unit" and said the program inspired him to "go harder at my health journey." He also credited Combs with fostering a more peaceful environment, writing that Spanish and Black inmates "cook and pray together" since the classes began.

Another prisoner, Quinton Davis, said the sessions include practical advice on entrepreneurship and life skills. He added that Combs urged the group to utilize "AI and Chat GPT" to enhance their research skills and find information.

An official work performance review dated June 10 echoed those statements, rating Combs "excellent" as a tutor and encouraging him to "keep up the great work."

More than 100 letters from friends and associates were filed with the court describing Combs as rehabilitated.

Positive Impact Ahead of Sentencing

In September 2024, Combs was taken into federal custody. Currently, he is being held at a federal detention center in anticipation of his sentencing on Oct. 3.

He was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges last July, but on two counts of using the Mann Act to transport women sexually and for escorts to go to another state so that they could participate in drug-fueled parties.

His attorneys have asked for a sentence of no more than 14 months, citing what they call "inhumane" jail conditions and progress in his recovery from substance abuse, as reported by Radar Online.

According to the New York Times, Combs' lawyers are urging the judge to release him before the end of 2025.

Prosecutors are expected to seek four to five years in prison and argue that the accusations of violence and coercion made by ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura and another woman should factor into the sentencing.