Diddy Accused of Moving Meth to College Kids in Florida in New Wild Drug Claims

Joseph Manzaro has submitted new court papers in New York, bringing music industry titan Sean "Diddy" Combs and one-time assistant Brendan Paul back before a judge for alleged drug trafficking activity related to an incident in Florida in 2015.

Manzaro alleges in the court documents that he was present when Paul collected 'a kilo of coke and another of meth' in Deerfield Beach, writing that the alleged transaction was informal and arranged in advance.

"Brendan rolled into Florida on a motorcycle from Ohio and picked up the goods with no cash exchanged," Manzaro alleges in the records.

He also accuses Paul of boasting that he sold meth to college kids and mocked him following a fight at a party.

"Brendan was flexing about pushing meth to college kids and even mocked him after some kind of scuffle at a party," Manzaro alleges.

Manzaro claims that Paul was recruited through Instagram by Diddy's son, Christian Combs, to 'help move product.' He's now seeking a hearing in court to find out if Paul perjured himself in Diddy's current RICO case.

"The two were wrapped up in a 2015 drug run in Florida—and he swears Brendan flat-out lied under oath," Manzaro says.

Diddy awaits sentencing in the RICO case, set for October 3, unless he receives a retrial.

This isn't the first time Manzaro has accused Combs of crime. Earlier this year, he sued in a strange case alleging there was a secret tunnel that connected Gloria and Emilio Estefan's house to Diddy's Star Island mansion, where he claims he was beaten up in a 'secret room.'

That suit was dismissed as 'frivolous,' with public records indicating that none of the celebrities Manzaro accused—including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and LeBron James—were even in Miami at the time.

Manzaro's lawyer, Travis Walker, was fined $7,000 by a court for bringing that suit without checking fundamental facts.

"The judge called the whole thing reckless," court papers say.

Again and again, Manzaro is losing in court, but he just keeps on bringing his racketeering suits against Diddy, Paul, and others, although the courts have widely rejected his submissions as fanciful.