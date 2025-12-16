Diddy Faces Sworn, On-Camera Deposition From Behind Bars as Civil Case Intensifies

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expected to sit for a videotaped deposition inside the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, on Jan. 26, 2026.

AllHipHop reported that the civil case, brought by April Lampros, accuses the music mogul of sexual assault and coercion going back to the early 1990s, when Lampros says she first met him as a college student.

This deposition will be one of Diddy's first formal, on-camera statements since his 2025 conviction.

Lampros' attorneys say Diddy threatened retaliation and humiliation, including the possible release of intimate images, if she spoke out.

Diddy won't just answer questions over Zoom—he's required to appear in person at Fort Dix for the deposition.

A court reporter will record a full transcript of Diddy's testimony, while a videographer will film him from the waist up throughout the session. The footage will also carry a digital timestamp and display the case information, ensuring the deposition meets all legal requirements.

The deposition notice indicates that Diddy will be asked in depth about his interactions with several women, any alleged use of coercion or intimidation, and his role in running Bad Boy Records and related businesses.

Lawyers also intend to examine him about the 1996 transfer of Bad Boy co-founder Kirk Burrowes' ownership stake, a long-standing point of contention in Diddy's business dealings.

The deposition could last a full business day or longer. Should Diddy decline to answer questions without a valid legal privilege, Lampros' team may pursue court intervention or sanctions.

If scheduling or prison logistics present complications, the deposition will be rescheduled rather than canceled outright, according to filings.

People talk. Now the world watches. Sean Combs: The Reckoning is now playing. pic.twitter.com/krmpgGmTlM — Netflix (@netflix) December 6, 2025

Allegations of Silencing Victims

The Diddy legal saga has also expanded to other alleged victims.

Clayton Howard, named as an alleged victim in the criminal case, recently filed a motion accusing former Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey of silencing him when he sought to speak about Cassie Ventura's alleged involvement in the misconduct.

Howard wrote in the motion, obtained by AllHipHop, that "Assistant Prosecutor Maurene Comey became annoyed when I said I wanted to tell the truth about both of my offenders. She said I was too traumatized to testify, which I denied."

He added that he had repeatedly tried to have his story heard, including writing letters and visiting the U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan in person.

Howard claims the silencing has affected his ability to access the federal Backpage Remission Program, which distributes $200 million to trafficking victims.

He alleges Cassie "was an active participant" in the trafficking, rather than simply a victim.

In a separate media appearance, Howard shared his experiences in 50 Cent's Netflix documentary, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning."

He alleges he witnessed Diddy assault Cassie during sex parties hosted by the former couple and claims she also transmitted an STD to him. Diddy's team dismissed the documentary as a "shameful hit piece" and accused Netflix of using unauthorized footage in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," Diddy's representatives said. "It is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

Diddy is currently serving a federal sentence following his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, a Manhattan jury found him guilty of the felony counts that led to his roughly four-year prison term, along with financial penalties and supervised release.