Michael Jackson Accusers Seek $400 Million in Damages Over Alleged Abuse

Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accuse late pop star Michael Jacksonof sexually abusing them as children, are now seeking $400 million in damages, according to newly filed court documents.

The high-dollar figure was revealed in a legal dispute involving Jackson's daughter, Paris Jackson.

She has asked a court to block the estate from covering all legal fees tied to the ongoing lawsuits.

But estate executors John Branca and John McClain argue that cutting off funding would threaten their ability to fight Robson and Safechuck's claims.

According to PageSix, in the filing, the executors warned, "The Estate would likely have to default ... where [Robson and Safechuck] are seeking $400 million."

They added that a default would have "disastrous" results for the estate, which is also managing several successful ventures like "MJ: The Musical" and an upcoming film about Jackson's life.

Robson first filed his lawsuit in 2013, claiming that Jackson molested and raped him between the ages of 7 and 14.

Michael Jackson Accusers' Lawsuit Resurfaces After HBO Doc Fallout

Safechuck filed his own case in 2014, alleging Jackson groomed him for sex after they met while filming a Pepsi commercial when Safechuck was 10, US Magazine reported.

Both men detailed their allegations in the 2019 HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland," which led to renewed public attention.

Jackson's estate later sued HBO over the film, citing a breach of a 1992 contract.

That case was settled in 2024, and HBO permanently removed the documentary from its platform.

Michael Jackson's estate has long denied the abuse claims, calling them false and financially motivated. "The lawsuit has no merit and Michael is innocent," a spokesperson told sources.

The estate's legal team also highlighted that Robson and Safechuck's claims had previously been dismissed but were revived after changes in California law allowed older abuse cases to proceed.

Until now, the exact amount the two men were seeking was not publicly known.

Safechuck is now 47 and Robson is 43. Their lawsuits target Jackson's companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures. The companies continue to deny any wrongdoing.