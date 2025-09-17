Michael Jackson's Legal Team Moves to Compel Testimony From 84-Year-Old in Abuse Case

Michael Jackson's companies are pressing ahead in their fight to compel testimony from an 84-year-old woman as part of the ongoing sexual abuse lawsuits tied to the late singer.

Court documents show MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures have opposed a motion from Marion Goodgame, who argued she is too ill to sit for questioning, US Magazine reported.

Jackson's companies issued a subpoena demanding that Goodgame provide a deposition, a sworn testimony taken before trial.

On September 4, the companies said Goodgame had not offered enough medical proof to excuse her from appearing.

"Ms. Goodgame claims she is too ill to be deposed, but she has not presented any competent evidence," Jackson's attorneys wrote in their filing. They also dismissed her medical notes as "unsworn" and "hearsay."

The subpoena seeks communications between Goodgame, her daughter, and her former son-in-law about Jackson, along with photos at Neverland Ranch and any gifts connected to the pop star.

Goodgame's lawyer countered that her client is elderly, infirm, and suffering from long-term conditions that make testifying unsafe.

"She is aged, infirm, and unable to sit for a deposition of any length in this matter," her attorney told the court.

Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck will go to trial against the late singer’s companies over sexual abuse allegations, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.



The two claim Jackson sexually molested them when they were children. pic.twitter.com/aJInqcWFOP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 18, 2023

Wade Robson Admits He Lied to Protect Jackson in 2005 Trial

The legal fight is tied to the civil cases of Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom accuse Jackson of sexually abusing them as children.

Jackson's companies deny wrongdoing. Their lawyers argued they were willing to make accommodations to reduce stress on Goodgame but insisted her testimony could be relevant.

The renewed focus on evidence comes as Robson continues to explain why he once defended Jackson.

In the 2005 criminal trial, Robson took the stand as the first defense witness, telling jurors Jackson never abused him. Looking back, he now says he lied out of fear and loyalty.

"[Jackson] said, 'We can't let them do this to us,'" Robson recalled. "I definitely had a real fear of what he said about if anyone ever found out, that he and I would go to jail."

Robson, who met Jackson after winning a dance contest at age 7, testified in the star's favor despite later claiming years of abuse.

According to DailyMail, he admitted he "wasn't able to tell the truth" at the time, a decision he now regrets.

Both Robson and Safechuck have since brought civil lawsuits against Jackson's companies. After years of delays and appeals, a trial date has been set for May 2026.