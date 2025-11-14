Paris Jackson Faces Major Setback in Legal Battle Against Michael Jackson's Estate

Paris​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Jackson's legal battle against the estate of her late father, Michael Jackson, received a hefty setback. On Monday, the majority of the musician's 27-year-old complaint was struck by the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff in accordance with California's anti-SLAPP law.

The law aims at stopping a certain type of lawsuit where the goal is to intimidate or silence the defendant's exercise of their rights to free speech or to petition by the abusive use of the judicial system, finds the California Anti-SLAPP ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Project.

Only a small portion of Paris' complaint remains active.

Her spokesperson told PEOPLE that she plans to refile the petition despite the ruling. "This order is limited to minor procedural issues and does not change the facts: the pattern of behavior displayed by the executors and their attorneys raises significant red flags, and Paris will continue working to ensure her family is treated fairly."

"We will be submitting an updated filing shortly," the spokesperson said Thursday.

Concerns Over Estate Payments

Paris initially filed her petition in June, expressing concern over the handling of payments made by her father's estate.

Court documents seen by Us Weekly allege that estate executors John Branca and John McClain authorized annual "bonus" payments to select law firms without proper approval.

The filings claimed the 2018 payments alone totaled $625,000. The documents described these as "lavish gratuities bestowed upon already well-compensated counsel."

According to the court filings obtained by PEOPLE, the estate approved substantial payments without full transparency, sparking her concerns.

Estate Pushback and Financial Context

The estate responded to Paris' claims, noting that she has already received substantial benefits from her father's legacy.

According to E! News, in an Oct. 9 filing, the executors asserted that Paris has received roughly $65 million from the estate, writing that "few have benefited more from the Executors' business judgment than Petitioner herself."

The filing added that she "would have never received that had the Executors followed a typical playbook for an estate like this one in July 2009."

Executors also highlighted the broader growth of Michael Jackson's estate under their management.

They argued that the estate, which "started out as nothing but debt and substantial ongoing obligations," has been transformed into a $2 billion enterprise and is now "a powerhouse and a force in the music business today."

In addition to financial management, the estate pointed to ongoing legal challenges. Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two of Michael Jackson's accusers, are seeking $400 million in damages over alleged abuse, according to the estate filings.