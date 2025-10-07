Taylor Swift Secretly Working on Wedding-Themed Album After Engagement to Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift's pace is not getting any slower.

Rob Shuter wrote on his Substack that the artist is already composing her next album, motivated by her recent engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

According to their sources, Swift is writing songs reflecting the current phase of her life. It is reported that the mood of the songs is gentler and more personal.

"She's working quietly, but she's never been more inspired," one source said.

The project is described as romantic and mature, featuring references to her engagement and new life with Kelce. Insiders said the sound blends orchestral elements with the storytelling style that defined The Life of a Showgirl.

One person close to her team said a surprise release could come around the wedding. Another said Swift plans to "ride Showgirl's success before unveiling the next era."

Swift Rejects 'Offensive' Rumors About Retiring

During an October 6 interview with BBC Radio 2, Swift addressed fan speculation that The Life of a Showgirl would be her final album.

Host Scott Mills asked whether the album was her last. Before he could elaborate, she interrupted with a sharp response, calling the rumor "a shockingly offensive thing to say."

Swift explained that marriage will not stop her from working. "It's not why people get married, so they can quit their job," she said.

"I love the person I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music."

She praised Kelce's attitude toward her career, saying how the athlete is "so passionate about what he does" that her "being passionate" about what she does, "it connects," Swift said.

"There's no point in time where he's gonna be like, 'I'm really upset that you're still making music.'"

Engagement and Wedding Details

During a separate appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Swift described Kelce's proposal, calling it "10 out of 10."

She revealed that he built a private garden behind his home for the occasion, complete with hidden photographers to capture the moment.

"He went all out," Swift said, smiling as she showed her ring. The piece was designed by Kindred Lubeck, a jeweler known for intricate hand engraving. Swift said she once showed Kelce Lubeck's work online.

When she saw the ring, she immediately recognized the artist's touch. "You listen to me," she told Kelce during the proposal. "You really know me."