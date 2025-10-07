Taylor Swift's New Song 'Actually Romantic' Sparks Feud Theories About Kim Kardashian

Taylor Swift's latest track, "Actually Romantic," from her record-breaking album The Life of a Showgirl, has fans buzzing — and many believe it's a subtle jab at reality star Kim Kardashian.

In the song's second verse, Swift sings, "But you keep sending me funny valentines / And I know you think it comes off vicious / But it's precious, adorable."

The line instantly reminded fans of 2018, when Kardashian sent Valentine's Day gifts to her "lovers and haters," including Swift, while promoting her Kimoji Heart fragrance collection.

According to ENews, at the time, Kardashian shared the list of recipients on Instagram, saying, "I decided for this Valentine's Day everyone deserves a Valentine. So I'm going to send them to my lovers, to my haters, to everyone that I think of."

Swifties now believe the lyric is Swift's clever way of revisiting that public dig years later.

The theory spread quickly on social media, with users posting side-by-side comparisons of the lyric and Kardashian's old video.

One fan wrote, "May I present a theory, Swiftie Nation?" while another added, "This is too specific not to be about Kim."

Taylor Swift Rekindles Feud With Kim Kardashian

Still, not everyone agrees that Kardashian is the only target. Some listeners think "Actually Romantic" could also reference Charli XCX, who released "Everything Is Romantic" in 2024.

The British singer's track included lyrics that seemed to mock Swift, reportedly calling her "Boring Barbie" and referencing Swift's ex-boyfriend Matty Healy, who is close to Charli's husband, George Daniel of The 1975, PageSix reported.

Despite the debate, fans argue that the Kardashian connection makes the most sense, given the pair's long and complicated history.

Their feud began in 2016 when Kardashian's then-husband, Kanye West, released "Famous," which included a controversial lyric about Swift.

After the pop star spoke out, Kardashian leaked a phone call that made it seem like Swift approved of the lyric — a recording Swift later claimed was "illegally edited."

Swift later addressed the emotional impact of the incident in a 2023 Time interview, saying it "took [her] down psychologically to a place [she'd] never been before."

She also reignited speculation in 2024 with her song "thanK you aIMee," which fans believed was another dig at Kardashian — the capitalized letters spelling "KIM."

Adding to the coincidence, Kardashian's Elizabeth Taylor docuseries was announced the same day The Life of a Showgirl dropped, featuring Swift's own track titled "Elizabeth Taylor."