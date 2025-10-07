Jonas Brothers Reportedly Aware of Taylor Swift Song Similarities, Refuse to Spark a Pop Feud

Taylor Swift's latest album may be breaking records, but it's also stirring quiet tension in the pop world.

Sources tell Rob Shuter's Substack that one of the singer's new tracks from The Life of a Showgirl has fans drawing comparisons to the Jonas Brothers' 2019 single "Cool."

The speculation centers on the album's title track, which some listeners claim mirrors the brothers' retro-inspired sound. But while fans debate online, Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas are reportedly staying out of the fray.

A source close to the band said the brothers are "aware" of the chatter but have no interest in turning it into a feud. "You don't pick a fight with Taylor Swift," the insider told #ShuterScoop. "That's a war you don't win."

The source added that the group "respects Taylor" and would "rather collaborate than clash" with her.

Another insider close to the Jonas camp echoed that sentiment, saying, "If you're going to sound like someone, sound like Taylor."

Taylor Swift copying “Cool” by the Jonas Brothers pic.twitter.com/fY1H7JL3Wc — jack (@chvlseahotel) October 3, 2025

Swift's 'Showgirl' Era Hits a Controversial Note

Released October 3, The Life of a Showgirl marked Swift's 12th studio album and debuted to instant commercial success. The record features 12 songs, including "Wood" and "Cancelled," with the title track featuring Sabrina Carpenter.

On their first joint venture, Carpenter and Swift merged their abilities to produce a song exposing the glittering and less sparkling aspects of fame.

While the album is winning out over the charts, the airwaves are still picking up a new criticism on one of the new songs.

Music insiders told #ShuterScoop that Swift's track "Wood" bears a striking resemblance to the Jackson 5's 1969 hit "I Want You Back."

"She didn't just take inspiration — she lifted the entire groove," one producer claimed, describing the song as "Motown wrapped in glitter and marketing."

does anyone else hear the similarity between wood and i want you back by jackson 5??? tell me im not going crazy pic.twitter.com/trlOE40VJU — roni (@lqveroni) October 3, 2025

Legal Questions and Fan Reactions

Industry lawyers are said to be reviewing possible copyright claims from the estates of Berry Gordy and The Corporation, the original writers behind the Jackson 5 classic.

Meanwhile, fans have voiced frustration over Swift's decision to block the purchase of individual songs from The Life of a Showgirl, requiring the entire album to be bought as one unit. "It's her way of controlling the market," a music executive told Shuter. "You want one song? You buy twelve."

Despite the criticism, the album's sales continue to climb.

Supporters praise the record's production and lyrical storytelling, while detractors label it a "money machine," per Bloomberg.

Still, controversy has long been part of Swift's commercial success. As one insider explained, "Controversy sells. And Taylor just made another fortune off it."