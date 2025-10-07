Taylor Swift Fires Back at Fans Speculating She'll Quit Music Post-Marriage to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is setting the record straight for fans who think she's about to retire from music.

During an interview on The Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, the 35-year-old pop superstar shut down rumors that her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, would be her last before settling down with fiancé Travis Kelce.

"What? No, this is not my last album," Swift said firmly when asked if marriage and motherhood would mean the end of her career.

According to Elle, she added that the speculation was "a shockingly offensive thing to say," explaining, "It's not why people get married, so that they can quit their jobs."

The singer's response came after online fans began to theorize that her new track "Wi$h Li$t" hinted at her walking away from music to start a family.

But Swift made it clear that her relationship with Kelce—Kansas City Chiefs star tight end—is built on mutual respect and shared ambition.

"Oh, I know, they love to panic sometimes," Swift said with a laugh.

"But I love the person I'm with because he loves what I do and how fulfilled I am by making art and music. That's the coolest thing about Trav. He's so passionate about what he does, and it connects us."

Taylor Swift shuts down theories that she'll stop making music after getting married:



Taylor Swift Compares Concerts to Kelce's Games

Swift went on to describe how their careers may look different but have surprising similarities. "We both perform for three-and-a-half hours in NFL stadiums," she explained.

"When I'm there, it's a dressing room; when he's there, it's a locker room. For him, it's a game; for me, it's a show. We both have teams, and we're both competitive in fun ways."

The Grammy winner also gave fans a small update on her wedding plans, saying she's taking things one step at a time. "Right now, I'm doing this," she said, People reported.

"I don't know if I'm hiring a wedding planner yet. I'm just stoked about the idea that I get to marry this person. I'll think about that, then I'll put out this album, and then I'll think about other things after that."

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, following a backyard proposal that included a hidden photographer.

The couple's engagement news arrived just before Swift's record-breaking album The Life of a Showgirl dropped on October 3.

The album quickly became Spotify's most-streamed record of 2025 in under 11 hours.