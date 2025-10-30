Country Icon Tim McGraw Shares How Back and Knee Surgeries Nearly Stopped His Touring Life

Country music icon Tim McGraw has revealed that a series of serious health issues nearly forced him to step away from performing.

Speaking to fans during a concert at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, California on October 25, McGraw candidly discussed the physical challenges he has faced over the past few years.

"I've had four back surgeries and double knee replacements, just in the last couple of years," McGraw told the audience, describing a period when he seriously considered retiring from touring, Billboard reported.

"Things were getting really bad, so I was seriously contemplating and figuring out how to walk away. I didn't want to, but I didn't think it was going to get better....but it's gotten better."

McGraw praised his doctors during the show, including the surgeon who performed his double knee replacement, who was in attendance.

He also highlighted the health challenges faced by his wife and fellow musician Faith Hill, who has undergone five neck surgeries and multiple hand procedures.

"My wife has gone through quite a few surgeries... her hand surgeon Dr. Rose is here tonight," McGraw said. He also recognized the nurses and staff who have cared for them.

The star's recent struggles inspired new music. According to People, McGraw shared that his latest song, "King Rodeo," written with Tom Douglas, reflects on aging and the challenges that come with it.

"I had this idea for this song that sort of dealt with facing age and facing all that stuff that comes along with it," he explained before performing the track live.

The song tells the story of a rodeo man past his prime learning to embrace his journey and experiences.

Despite the challenges, McGraw is back on tour and has upcoming shows planned for November and December, including multiple nights at The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

He emphasized the changes he has made to his lifestyle to accommodate his body, saying, "I can't move quickly, there's no turning real quick to do something. Everything has to be very intentional; everything that I do has to be very methodical. I have to do cold plunges, I have to do infrared saunas. I have to do massages."