Lizzo Scores Legal Win as Dancers Abandon Fat-Shaming Allegations

Lizzo scored a legal win this week after three former backup dancers dropped their claims that she fat-shamed them.

According to TMZ, although this resolves one portion of the lawsuit in the singer's favor, several other allegations—particularly those involving interactions with nude performers on tour—are still active and may move forward to trial.

The lawsuit, filed in 2023 by dancers Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez, and Crystal Williams, accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment during her Special Tour.

Court Ruling and Dismissal of Fat-Shaming Claims

According to Lizzo's attorneys, Marty Singer and Melissa Y. Glass, the fat-shaming allegations always lacked merit. They pointed to sworn statements from 18 witnesses who refuted the claims.

The Superior Court previously concluded that Davis was terminated after making "an unauthorized recording of Lizzo in a dancer meeting and sent it to Williams, who was no longer working on The Special Tour."

"Of the couple of claims Judge Epstein did dismiss, the plaintiffs have taken a considered approach to leave that be," said the dancers' attorney, Ronald Zambrano, in comments to TMZ.

He added, "One would hope to see the same level of intellectual honesty and neutral assessment from the defendants, but that hasn't been the case thus far and it's disappointing."

Despite the resolution of the fat-shaming claims, the lawsuit is far from over. The more serious sexual harassment allegations, which include claims that Lizzo pressured dancers to interact with nude performers and eat fruit from performers' genitals in Amsterdam and Paris, are still being contested.

Legal Debate Over First Amendment Protection

According to Billboard, Lizzo's legal team has argued that group outings to adult entertainment shows were part of the singer's creative process, seeking protection under the First Amendment.

In response, the dancers' attorney, Ari Stiller, filed a brief with the appeals court arguing there is no meaningful connection between the sexual activities and Lizzo's music or performance.

"Defendants have not met their burden of showing how inviting employees to eat fruit from dancers' genitals at a nightclub or pushing Davis to touch the breasts of a sex performer bears a functional relationship to the creation of Lizzo's music or to the dancers' performance," Stiller wrote.

He added, "Under that standard, Johnny Cash could shoot 'a man in Reno just to watch him die' and claim protection if he hoped it would inspire his performance."

Lizzo's attorney told Billboard that the dancers' brief "simply regurgitates the false accusations from their complaint" and highlighted that 18 witnesses refuted the claims. "We look forward to the Court of Appeals ruling on this matter," she said.

Other Legal Battles

The dismissal of the fat-shaming claims does not affect other lawsuits surrounding Lizzo and her Special Tour.

A wardrobe designer, Asha Daniels, also sued Lizzo in 2023, alleging a "culture of racism and bullying" during the tour. While a judge ruled that Lizzo could not be personally sued in that case, Daniels' claims against the singer's company, Big Grrrl Touring, remain pending.

Judge Mark H. Epstein, who handled the early rulings, tossed the fat-shaming claims last February, saying they fell under California's anti-SLAPP law and lacked merit.

He did allow the other allegations—sexual harassment and false imprisonment—to move forward toward trial. Lizzo has appealed that decision, with arguments expected in 2026. If her appeal succeeds, the remaining claims could be thrown out. If not, the case will go back to Epstein's court for a jury trial.

Lizzo has repeatedly defended herself and her actions, insisting the claims against her are false, per ABC News.

"I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not," the singer said at the time the lawsuit was filed, underscoring her stance against the allegations.