Rapper The Game Apologizes to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for 2019 Song Controversy

Rapper The Game has apologized to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West for explicit lyrics he made about Kim in an unreleased 2019 track.

The apology came more than six years after the song was recorded and followed pressure during his recent interview on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

The Game, now 46, had long claimed that he had a past relationship with Kim before her marriage to Kanye West.

In the unreleased song, he described their alleged connection in graphic detail and even suggested he should apologize because of his friendship with West.

During the interview, he shared that Kanye—now known as Ye—once called him directly and asked him to stop mentioning Kim publicly.

The Game recalled that Ye showed his affection but requested that his wife not be brought up, and he agreed at the time.

According to Billboard, he said he told Ye, "You got that," and promised not to speak about Kim in that way anymore, Billboard reported.

But until this week, he had never apologized to Kim herself. Podcast host Shannon Sharpe encouraged him to make things right, and after some hesitation, The Game finally offered a direct apology.

"Kim, I'm apologetic for the way that I displayed or discussed our interrelations with the public," he said.

The Game Says He 'Went Too Far'

The rapper admitted that sharing those details about Kim was wrong and that he often acted without thinking.

"Sometimes, man, you wake up and choose a little violence," he said, adding that there was "no excuse" for his behavior, People reported.

He explained that he sometimes made choices just to stir things up, but he now recognizes the harm those choices caused.

The Game also spoke about his early days in Los Angeles, where he spent time with Kim, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, and Paris Hilton while his career was starting.

He said he still has a lot of love for the family and didn't mean to disrespect them. He also apologized again to Ye for the way the situation unfolded.

Over the years, The Game has referenced the Kardashians in several songs and interviews. In 2016, he hinted that he had been with three members of the family but refused to name them directly.

He said on "The Wendy Williams Show" that he wanted to avoid hurting Kanye's family because they had "beautiful kids."

Despite the past drama, The Game says he is ready to move on. Along with addressing the controversy, he also released his new project, "Every Movie Needs a Trailer," on December 11.