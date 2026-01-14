Hip-Hop Icon Kurupt Spending Weeks in Hospital, Family Shares Update

Legendary rapper Kurupt has been hospitalized for several weeks due to undisclosed health issues, but sources say he is steadily improving.

TMZ confirmed on Tuesday that the 53-year-old music artist, best known as a member of the iconic hip-hop duo Tha Dogg Pound, remains in the hospital and is on the road to recovery.

While the specifics of his condition have not been revealed, Kurupt's family and friends have been rallying around him.

Fellow rapper Daz Dillinger, who is also Kurupt's long-time collaborator and "little brother" in the music world, took to Instagram on Monday night to send a heartfelt message.

"GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE. Want to send a big shout out to my big brother @official_kurupt," Dillinger wrote.

"I need everybody to hit Kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz. Life is serious. Shout out to @leelee_calinanita for holding it down. Dogg Pound gangstaZ 4 LIFE GOD 1st."

Fans have flooded Kurupt's social media with messages of support. Comments like "Get well soon Big Kurupt. We love you," and "The greatest to ever do itttt get better" reflect the admiration and concern from his followers.

Kurupt, born Ricardo Emmanuel Brown in Philadelphia, later moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and rose to fame in the early 1990s.

Kurupt, West Coast Legend from Tha Dogg Pound, has been Laid Up in the Hospital For Weeks#kurupt #snoopdogg #rapbeef #daz pic.twitter.com/sVatBcDYe7 — dj cree (@djcreebeats) January 13, 2026

Kurupt Releases Nine Albums with Daz Dillinger

He first signed with Death Row Records in 1992, joining forces with Daz Dillinger to form Tha Dogg Pound.

The duo released nine studio albums together, with their most recent," W.A.W.G. (We All We Got)," coming out in 2024.

As a solo artist, Kurupt released his debut album, Kuruption!, in 1998, which reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart. He continued to release music over the years, including Tha Streetz Iz A Mutha (1999) and Streetlights (2010), DailyMail reported.

He has also collaborated with prominent artists such as Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, DJ Quik, Xzibit, DJ Lethal, and Ty Dolla Sign.

Earlier this month, Kurupt shared a celebratory post on Instagram, featuring Kendrick Lamar and his family, reflecting his hopes for 2026. Kendrick has publicly praised Kurupt as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Though fans and peers are anxious about his condition, the positive updates from sources and supportive messages from Daz Dillinger suggest that Kurupt is slowly regaining his strength.

As one of West Coast hip-hop's most influential figures, his recovery is being closely followed by fans across the globe.