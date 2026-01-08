Ray J Remains Hospitalized in Vegas After Pneumonia Health Scare

R&B singer and actor Ray J, 44, remains hospitalized in Las Vegas after being diagnosed with a severe case of pneumonia, TMZ reported on Wednesday, January 7, citing a source close to the entertainer.

He was admitted on Tuesday, January 6, after experiencing both pneumonia symptoms and heart pains.

According to reports, Ray J has undergone X-rays and an echocardiogram—a heart ultrasound—though the results of these tests have not been made public.

The singer, whose real name is William Ray Norwood Jr., is being closely monitored by medical staff at the hospital.

This is not Ray J's first encounter with pneumonia. In late 2021, he was hospitalized with the illness, describing the experience as life-threatening.

At the time, he told sources, "I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying." Initially suspected to have COVID-19, he required oxygen and struggled to speak before recovering and being discharged, Parade reported.

Despite his current health scare, Ray J has maintained contact with his fans through social media.

On Instagram, he recently shared news about an upcoming event, posting, "1/18/26 ....... AUSTIN TX .... IT's #STRIPPERBOWL SEASON ..... MY BDAY WEEKEND GOING UP...," alongside the event poster.

The post did not mention his hospitalization, but fans flooded the comments with well-wishes such as "Get better soon, Ray!" and "Get well soon!"

Ray J Faces Misdemeanor Charges

Ray J has also faced legal and personal challenges in recent months. In late November, he was arrested in Los Angeles for making criminal threats, with multiple firearms reportedly found in his home.

While Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman declined to press criminal charges, Ray J faces six misdemeanor offenses from Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, including brandishing a firearm and child endangerment.

According to US Magazine, earlier in December, Ray J appeared to be in a vulnerable state, posting on Instagram that he was hitchhiking in Tampa, Florida, hoping to find shelter and food while filming for his new show, "Celebrity Hitchhiker."

"I just wanna get back home and see my kids. It's a hitchhiking show, but it's real though at the same time," he wrote, emphasizing his desire to make the show authentic.

Ray J shares daughter Melody Love, 7, and son Epik Ray, 6, with ex-wife Princess Love.

The couple, who married in 2016, have filed for divorce multiple times and were featured in the VH1 reality series "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood."