Aaron Carter's Ex-Fiancée Melanie Martin Responds to Financial Accusations by His Mother

Aaron Carter's ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, has responded to claims from the late pop star's mother, Jane Schneck, that she made "illegal withdrawals" from his accounts following his death.

Martin, 33, is the mother of Carter's 4-year-old son, Prince, and she denied Schneck's allegations in a statement to TMZ on February 26.

"Jane is uninformed on Aaron's financials," Martin said, adding that Carter had publicly announced giving her his LOVE business, which he shared on Instagram Live, and that they had joint accounts before his passing on November 5, 2022, at age 34.

The dispute arose after Schneck filed court documents raising concerns over a recent accounting report submitted by a court-appointed estate administrator.

According to the filings, Schneck believed that Carter's name, image, and likeness were valued lower than they should have been.

She also claimed that Martin activated a website under her own name in early 2023 to sell Aaron Carter-themed merchandise using his likeness.

Schneck alleged that between November 7 and November 29, 2022—just days after Carter's death—Martin withdrew $24,530.57 from his accounts.

Melanie Martin Denies Misusing Aaron Carter's Name

Schneck emphasized that her main concern is securing her grandson's financial future. She proposed removing Martin as trustee of Prince's trust and limiting her control over Aaron's name and likeness rights.

According to US Magazine, Schneck also revealed that she had offered to purchase the rights to her late son's name and likeness for $30,000, but the estate administrator allegedly rejected the offer over the phone, appearing "partial to Melanie."

Despite the accusations, Schneck acknowledged Martin's role as a devoted mother. "She is a good mother to [Prince] and takes care of his daily physical and emotional needs," Schneck stated.

She also admitted her part in creating a strained relationship with Martin, noting that she had avoided responding to alleged online attacks for over a year.

"I am willing to believe that [Melanie] truly believed she was entitled to the money she took from the estate," Schneck said.

Martin has previously spoken out about the situation on social media.

In a December 2025 Facebook post, she wrote, "Aaron's mother is trying to gain rights to Prince's inheritance and his name. I have to pay a lot of court fees and lawyer fees in the next few months, so I'll be working extra hard on Love Merch and bartending in the meantime to pay for all the court fees and ensure my son gets Aaron's rightful inheritance."

Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin were engaged in June 2020 but ended their engagement a week after Prince's birth in November 2021.