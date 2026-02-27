D4vd Grand Jury Case Rocked by PI's Claim LAPD Misled Public in Teen Death Investigation

Questions surrounding the investigation into the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas have intensified after a private investigator publicly criticized law enforcement's handling of the case and raised concerns about delays in filing charges.

Celeste's remains were discovered Sept. 8 inside a Tesla registered to singer D4vd, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, according to court records.

The vehicle had been parked in a Hollywood tow lot when authorities responded after a foul odor was reported. Investigators later determined the body was in a decomposing state.

Portions of the remains were found in two separate bags inside the vehicle's front storage compartment, according to newly unsealed court documents cited by ABC News.

While the Los Angeles Police Department has referred to D4vd as a "person of interest," no charges have been filed. Grand jury proceedings began in the fall and have remained closed to the public.

Private Investigator Calls Investigation a 'Blown Investigation'

Steve Fischer, a missing persons private investigator hired by the landlord of D4vd's rental property, criticized the timeline of the case in comments posted online.

"It's infuriating that we are approaching six months and no charges have been filed in her murder," Fischer wrote on X. "If the evidence hasn't been secured by now, what exactly is happening? Is this a blown investigation?"

Fischer also questioned the handling of sealed documents, challenging law enforcement's stated concern about transparency. He wrote that officials said they did not want to "undermine transparency" with sealed records but wanted to "review them first."

Fischer urged authorities to publicly clarify their progress. "If they do not have enough evidence to charge those responsible, then they need to say that plainly," he wrote. He added that after nearly six months, officials should "Admit it's a blown investigation," and described what he said should be acknowledged regarding potential evidence issues.

Fischer also shared court documents he believed should have been public, including filings related to requests for D4vd's family to testify before a grand jury. The family has contested subpoenas.

Court Filings Identify D4vd as a 'Target' in Grand Jury Proceedings

Newly unsealed documents in Texas, where D4vd was born and where his family resides, refer to him as a "target," according to ABC News. The filings include petitions seeking to compel his parents to testify before a Los Angeles grand jury.

The documents state, "Target may be involved in having committed the following criminal offenses...: One Count of Murder."

They also say, "Target may be involved in the death of 14-year-old victim Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who may have been a victim of foul play."

D4vd, 20, has not been formally charged in connection with the case. Prosecutors have not publicly detailed evidence, and much of the grand jury testimony remains sealed.

Earlier court filings reported by the Los Angeles Times referenced an "underlying case" titled The People of the State of California v David Burke. A footnote in the filing marked the first appearance of a named case connected to the investigation.

An anonymous source told the Los Angeles Times the proceedings have been described as an "investigative grand jury."

In addition, a November court document submitted by LAPD Detective Joshua Byers referred to the matter as "an investigation into murder," according to the same report. That filing sought to prevent the Los Angeles County medical examiner from publicly releasing autopsy results.

The medical examiner's office later confirmed it received a court order to place a security hold on the case, and Rivas's cause of death has not been publicly released.

It's a matter of time until those responsible for dismembering Celeste Rivas are arrested.



Family Subpoenas and Legal Challenges Continue

Court records obtained earlier by the Los Angeles Times show that D4vd's parents — Dawud and Colleen — along with his brother, Caleb, were subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury. The family has filed petitions in a Texas appeals court challenging the subpoenas, arguing they were denied due process because the affidavits they reviewed were redacted.

Their attorneys contend the family was not given full information explaining why they were considered material witnesses. A lower court denied the petition, and the 1st District Court of Appeals affirmed that ruling.

Grand jury testimonies have remained sealed. However, sources previously told TMZ that D4vd's tour manager, Robert Morgenroth, and streamer Neo Langston testified. Langston was later arrested in Montana after failing to appear in a California court as a witness.

It remains unclear why prosecutors requested testimony from D4vd's family members.