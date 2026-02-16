Katt Williams Claims He's Sitting on Shocking Secrets About Will Smith & Eddie Murphy: 'I Could've Ended Careers'

Katt Williams claims he is sitting on damaging secrets about Will Smith and Eddie Murphy, saying he deliberately chose not to reveal information that could have ended careers.

In a recent interview with Big Boy, the comedian revisited his explosive 2024 appearance on the podcast Club Shay Shay and doubled down on his decision to speak out about fellow entertainers. According to HotNewHipHop, Williams made it clear he has no regrets about airing grievances within the entertainment industry.

During the conversation, Williams addressed criticism surrounding his viral remarks. "I'm not scared to say nothing," he said. "I'll say it."

The interview he referenced sparked headlines after he took jabs at several high-profile comedians and entertainers, including Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey and Tiffany Haddish. The backlash was swift, and Williams said fellow comic Dave Chappelle approached him privately afterward.

Recalling that moment, Williams described the exchange in measured terms. "Chappelle came in the room. We had a great talk because we've been friends for years," Williams remembered. "And then he just explained to me that I had hurt some people that was near and dear to him."

Despite the controversy, Williams suggested he exercised restraint. He argued that what the public heard was only a fraction of what he knows.

Explaining his approach, Williams said he intentionally softened the blow. "The knockout punches were taken out just leaving the jabs so that whoever I talked about I didn't completely blow their spot up," he described. "Will Smith know the story I have not told. [...] Eddie Murphy know what I haven't said."

The comments add another chapter to ongoing celebrity controversy surrounding Williams' media appearances. During a 2024 stop at New York Magazine's Vulture Festival, he made similar claims about withholding more serious allegations.

Reflecting on his intentions at the time, Williams was candid. "I [set] out to kill the careers of the people I was talking about," he shared. "But it was so vicious that I erased all of the knockout blows and just left the jabs, so that the comic I'm talking about knows, 'I know your real story, motherf*ckers.' Ima tell this, but you know what else I know.'"

Representatives for Smith and Murphy have not publicly responded to the latest remarks.

In other news, NBC New York Katt Williams told GQ he believes Sean "Diddy" Combs was involved in Tupac Shakur's 1996 death, a claim that has never been confirmed. He said his admiration for Tupac fueled his anger and vowed he would seek revenge if given the opportunity.

Williams previously raised similar allegations during his viral appearance on Club Shay Shay. Diddy is currently jailed in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, which he denies. His attorney has maintained that he is innocent and fully cooperating with authorities.

