Kanye West's Malibu Remodel Lawsuit Could Include Witness Bianca Censori

Bianca Censori may soon find herself in the spotlight as part of the ongoing legal battle over Kanye West's Malibu mansion remodel.

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Tony Saxon, a former project manager for West, has indicated that he plans to call Censori as a witness when the trial begins on February 21.

Saxon, who was hired in September 2021, alleges he worked grueling 16-hour days overseeing the renovation of West's beachfront property.

In his lawsuit, he claims he also acted as the home's 24/7 caretaker and security, at times sleeping on the floor with only a coat as bedding.

Saxon says the situation worsened in November 2021 when West reportedly demanded that all the home's windows be removed and electricity disconnected.

According to the lawsuit, Saxon raised safety concerns, particularly over large generators West allegedly wanted to bring inside, which Saxon feared could pose a fire hazard.

Kanye West Faces Malibu Remodel Lawsuit

Saxon also claims West threatened him, saying he would be considered "an enemy" if he refused to follow orders.

Shortly after, Saxon says he was fired and is now suing for unpaid wages and alleged labor code violations.

While the reason for calling Censori as a witness has not been publicly detailed, her potential testimony adds a new layer to the case.

The Australian architect and West's reported partner has not publicly commented on the matter.

The Malibu property in question, which West reportedly purchased for $57 million, was gutted and later abandoned, with a new buyer acquiring it in 2024, PerthNow reported.

West has strongly denied all allegations. In previous filings, his legal team argued that any losses Saxon may have suffered were caused by others and not West himself.

They also stated that Saxon performed work without West's knowledge and asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit entirely.

As the February 21 trial approaches, all eyes will be on the courtroom to see if Bianca Censori is called to provide testimony.