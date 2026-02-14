Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri Spark Reunion Rumors With Buenos Aires Date Night

Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri have sparked reunion rumors after being spotted on a dinner date in Buenos Aires just days after his Super Bowl 2026 halftime performance.

Photos taken on Feb. 12 show the former couple leaving a restaurant together ahead of Valentine's Day.

The Puerto Rican superstar, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is scheduled to perform three shows in Argentina's capital this weekend.

With concerts set for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the pair appeared to celebrate the holiday early.

Bad Bunny, 31, kept a low profile as he exited the restaurant wearing a blue hoodie, white cap, dark glasses and a plaid face mask, PageSix reported.

He was surrounded by security as fans gathered outside, holding up phones to capture the moment.

Despite the heavy crowd, he paused to shake hands and hug a few children before heading to his vehicle.

Berlingeri, 32, walked out separately and kept a more discreet presence. She wore a brown leather jacket with matching pants and open-toed shoes. She waited in a vehicle while the Grammy winner greeted fans.

Gabriela Berlingeri Supports Bad Bunny at Grammys

The sighting has fueled speculation that the two may be back together. Bad Bunny and Berlingeri dated on and off from 2017 until their split in 2022.

The singer once shared how they first met in Puerto Rico after he performed at a concert. "I met her at some restaurant, while I was eating with my parents and my brothers," he told Rolling Stone in 2020.

"We started talking and from there, we continued to see each other."

During their relationship, Berlingeri appeared alongside him at major events, including the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

She also contributed vocals to his songs "El Apagón" and "En Casita." The pair even staged a mock wedding in the music video for "Tití Me Preguntó" the year they broke up.

In recent months, fans have noticed small signs that the two remain close. Berlingeri was seen at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, where Bad Bunny won Album of the Year, DailyMail reported.

She shared a glimpse of her wristband from the event on social media, confirming she was in attendance.

After their 2022 breakup, Bad Bunny briefly dated model Kendall Jenner. That relationship ended in late 2023.