Longtime Manchester Orchestra Drummer Timothy Very Dies at 42

Timothy Very, the longtime drummer for Atlanta-based indie rock band Manchester Orchestra, has died suddenly at the age of 42.

The band shared the heartbreaking news on Saturday, saying they are still trying to understand the loss of the man they called the "foundation" of their universe, TMZ reported.

In a message posted to Instagram on Feb. 14, the group told fans they were "devastated" and in "absolute disbelief."

They described Very not only as a talented musician, but as the "most beloved human being" they were lucky to know.

"The entire Manchester Orchestra family has been devastated by the sudden passing of our brother, Timothy Very," the band wrote. "We've all been dreading sharing this news as we are all still in absolute disbelief."

Very joined Manchester Orchestra in 2011 after the band's former drummer left. Over more than a decade, he became the longest-serving drummer in the group's history.

His powerful and thoughtful playing shaped several major releases, including "Cope" (2014), "A Black Mile to the Surface" (2017), "The Million Masks of God" (2021), and the 2023 EP "The Valley of Vision." His work also appeared on the acoustic companion album Hope.

Manchester Orchestra Mourns Timothy Very

The band said Very's personality was just as important as his drumming. They shared that he was "instantly likable" and treated everyone with kindness and warmth.

"His humor and energy were the very foundation that held together the entire MO universe," the post continued. "Strangers quickly became friends and friends became family."

No cause of death has been revealed.

In addition to his music career, the band emphasized that Very's proudest role was being with his family.

"The only thing that Tim loved more than creating music was being with his family," they wrote, adding that he was a joyful and devoted father.

Very once described himself as a "songwriter's drummer" during a 2022 appearance on the podcast "Drummers on Drumming." He explained that he aimed to do more than keep rhythm, People reported.

"I'd like to think... that I'm bringing something to the table that isn't just drums and grooves... but it's understanding what a song should have," he said.

"Leaving your mark on a song... that's kind of what I'm always sort of circling around and hoping to reach."