BLACKPINK Drops 'Deadline' Mini-Album After Four-Year Wait

After four long years, BLACKPINK has finally returned with their mini-album Deadline, delighting fans around the world.

The release, which arrived on February 27, 2026, marks the first group project since their 2022 album Born Pink, which topped the Billboard 200.

Deadline features five tracks, including the lead single "Jump," which previously peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, alongside "Go," "Me and My," "Champion," and "Fxxxboy."

The long-awaited project comes after each member focused on solo careers and other endeavors.

LISA, ROSÉ, and JENNIE each released solo albums—Alter Ego, Rosie, and Ruby, respectively—while JISOO debuted her EP Amortage, Billboard reported.

The members also explored acting, with LISA appearing in "White Lotus," JENNIE starring in "The Idol," and JISOO taking a lead role in Netflix's upcoming "Boyfriend on Demand."

Despite their successful solo ventures, the group expressed missing their time together. "I've missed doing tours with them. I miss our silly moments," JENNIE told sources in January 2025.

"Everyone took their own journey during this time, and I'm excited to share that with the girls. I want to say it's going to be the most powerful versions of ourselves that anyone has seen."

Fans Celebrate BLACKPINK's Comeback

Deadline's lead single, "Go," showcases BLACKPINK experimenting with a heavier, space-filling instrumental, moving away from their signature pre-chorus-into-chorus formula while remaining unmistakably their style—brash, confident, and booming.

The track highlights the group's continued willingness to evolve musically even almost a decade into their careers.

BLACKPINK's rise to global stardom has been monumental.

According to People, from debut singles like "Boombayah" and "Whistle" to hits such as "As If It's Your Last" and "Stay," the group has amassed 58.5 million Instagram followers, 100 million YouTube subscribers, and 22.2 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Yet, long gaps between releases and a limited discography have sometimes slowed their momentum, leaving fans eagerly awaiting new group music.

Individually, the members have enjoyed remarkable success. ROSÉ's Rosie earned a Grammy nomination, LISA's "Born Again" collaboration with RAYE and Doja Cat was widely celebrated, and JENNIE's viral track "Like JENNIE" showcased her versatility.

But BLACKPINK as a full group remains unmatched, with hits like "DDU-DU DDU-DU" and "Lovesick Girls" defining their collective artistic identity.