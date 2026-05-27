Ray J’s Heart Rate Drops Alarmingly Post-Fight — Mom Confirms Grim Prognosis

Ray J was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital shortly after being knocked out by Supa Hot Fire during the Brand Risk 14 event. Medical staff are deeply concerned about his heart condition, which has worsened following the second-round technical knockout (TKO).

As per AllHipHop, doctors have been conducting continuous tests for two days, focusing not only on a potential concussion but also on Ray J's cardiac health. Medical personnel revealed his heart rate is slowing down abnormally, a serious development in light of his ongoing heart issues.

Ray J's cardiac troubles date back to earlier this year when he was hospitalized for pneumonia and heart complications. At that time, his heart was reportedly functioning at just 25% capacity. In January, Ray J disclosed that doctors had warned him of a limited life expectancy.

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His mother, Sonja Norwood, confirmed the severity of his condition. The gravity of his health was publicly evident when Ray J performed with a heart monitor attached to his chest and visible blood streaming from his eyes — an incident that shocked fans and observers alike.

Currently, Ray J is prescribed eight medications aimed at stabilizing his heart. Medical professionals have strongly advised bed rest and complete abstinence from alcohol.

To add to the problem, Ray J issued some statements on his social media accounts following the incident, where he implied that there could have been an agreement between him and Supa Hot Fire for the Brand Risk event, which somehow went wrong. The implication is further strengthened by his frustration over losing money in the process.

In other news, according to a report provided by Yahoo! Entertainment, Ray J claimed he made $100 from a single call on the live video app BuzzStar, responding to another creator who celebrated earning the same amount in four hours.

The publication also highlighted BuzzStar's growing popularity among influencers and celebrities, while noting Ray J's preparations for his amateur MMA debut against Supah Hot Fire at Brand Risk 14 in Las Vegas.

The singer has been training in Los Angeles and recently made headlines after reportedly choking another fighter unconscious during a grappling session.

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