Jay-Z Challenges Dyson's Views on Drake's 'Black Card' Drama in Heated Phone Call

Author and cultural critic Michael Eric Dyson recently revealed that hip-hop icon Jay-Z personally contacted him to challenge his comments on the ongoing rap feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Dyson, as per HotNewHipHop, said the conversation was respectful but firm, and it has led to new talks about how hip-hop culture is changing and what public fights mean in the age of social media.

Dyson, known for his incisive analysis of race, culture, and music, took to Instagram to discuss the phone call. He explained that the call came shortly after Dyson publicly defended Drake amid his lyrical clashes with Kendrick Lamar.

"A very dear and good friend of mine disagrees with me vigorously. His name is Sean Carter, better known as Jay-Z," Dyson said during a clip shared by DJ Akademiks.

This why I f*ck w Jay Z .. I love hearing the stories bout him calling ya fav media members and checking em when they talk outta line and go off script. I respect a Brooklyn gangsta like that. Touché pic.twitter.com/bIkUgGSC4x — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 5, 2026

Dyson emphasized that Jay-Z expressed his disagreement with dignity and respect. "He said it with dignity, he said it with respect, he articulated his idea intelligently," Dyson recalled. They had a deep conversation about an essay Dyson wrote for The Philadelphia Citizen in which he looked at the layers and effects of the Kendrick-Drake beef.

The beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been marked by sharp lyrical jabs and cultural commentary, captivating fans and critics alike. Dyson's first point of view was that Kendrick's criticism of Drake went beyond normal rap rivalry and was an attempt to question Drake's Black identity. He compared this to the "us versus them" language that former President Donald Trump used against immigrants in politics.

"Drake is being indicted by Kendrick Lamar implicitly and explicitly," Dyson said during his appearance on the Mohr Stories podcast. He pointed to Kendrick's song Not Like Us as emblematic of this divide, describing it as "a perfect anthem for the present president."

Dyson elaborated: "'You are not like us. You are Somalian, you are Ethiopian, you are Eritrean, you are Mexican, you are whatever,'" showing how he thinks Kendrick's criticism of Drake is racist.

Dyson stressed the importance of civil discourse, even though the subject matter was very serious.

"We can disagree with each other and not be nasty," he said. "I understand a rap battle is a rap battle, and you're trying to exploit your opponent's vulnerabilities. But in the age of social media, it hits different when you call somebody a pedophile or when you make arguments about domestic violence."