Kendrick Lamar's Secret Weapon: How 'Untitled Unmastered' Silenced Doubters and Outshined 'To Pimp A Butterfly'

When Kendrick Lamar released "untitled unmastered." in 2016, the project arrived quietly, almost like an afterthought to the towering presence of 2015's To Pimp A Butterfly. A decade later, critics argue it did more than extend that era — it grounded and, in some ways, outshined it.

In a retrospective published March 4, 2026, HotNewHipHop reassessed the project's legacy. The publication wrote, "'untitled unmastered.' shows off the cloudy under-and-overtones of the 'TPAB' era in a way that sets it apart, but also makes its connection to its origins unmistakable."

The outlet framed the release as a bold rebuttal to industry expectations. In its analysis, HotNewHipHop stated, "What's even more impressive than disproving a 'sophomore slump'? Doubling down on that retort by proving there was so much more to offer." The article noted that although "To Pimp A Butterfly" followed Lamar's major-label breakthrough, he "chose to drop untitled unmastered. about a year later to show the earthier fruits of this hard work."

According to the publication, the demos from the "TPAB" sessions expanded the album's sonic palette. It observed that these tracks "grounded Lamar's rocketing status, letting fans know he would not eschew experimentation for establishment." That creative restlessness, the outlet suggested, helped solidify his place at the forefront of hip-hop innovation.

PitchFork also emphasized the collaborative ecosystem behind the project. The article highlighted contributions from Terrace Martin, Thundercat, SZA and others, noting that their work "come[s] to life" across the collection. It added that the "Los Angeles-adjacent jazz-funk lineage" of that era still echoes in Lamar's current sound.

Reflecting on the project's structure, the publication wrote, "Randomness and disjointedness lead us from track to track with less care than TPAB, but it also prods at listeners to perceive the EP as an interconnected set of songs rather than a straight line from one idea to the next." Rather than diminishing its impact, that looseness became part of its strength.

The review concluded with a decisive assessment: "For a classic like TPAB, one that didn't need any more proof of excellence, untitled unmastered. overdelivered on its promise, and is still one of Lamar's best works."

Ten years on, "untitled unmastered." stands not merely as a companion piece, but as a secret weapon — a reminder that Kendrick Lamar's artistry thrives as much in raw experimentation as in polished masterpieces.