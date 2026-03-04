Drake Reportedly Banned from Lil Wayne's Tour Bus for Being a 'Dork'— Too Intimidated to Hang with the Bloods, Says Director

Filmmaker Adam Bhala Lough is opening up about early tensions surrounding Drake and Lil Wayne during the filming of the influential 2009 documentary The Carter.

In a recent interview highlighted by HotNewHipHop, Lough alleged that Drake was once barred from Wayne's tour bus because he was perceived as out of place among the entourage.

The director made these remarks while reflecting on his time filming the documentary in a conversation with journalist Andre Gee on his Substack page. He discussed how he spent downtime when Wayne was unavailable.

While recounting those moments, Lough said, "The majority of the time when I wasn't shooting with Wayne, but when I was on set, Wayne would disappear, and I was just hanging out with Tez [Bryant, Wayne's ex-manager], Mack Maine, and Nicki Minaj," per HipHopDX.

He continued by describing an instance involving Drake before the rapper achieved superstardom. "At one point, I spent some time with her before Wayne did The Jimmy Kimmel Show, when nobody knew who she was, and they wouldn't even let Drake on the bus. He was, like, such a dork that they wouldn't even let him on the bus."

Read more: Lil Wayne's Son Neal Carter Says He Won't Ever Work With Lil Baby, Calls His 'WHAM' Album 'Terrible'

Lough further claimed that Drake's status later shifted dramatically as his commercial success grew. "When he started selling millions and millions of records, it was a different story entirely. But he was definitely not allowed on the bus and wouldn't hang out with any of [them] because there were real Blood gang members around all the time."

He added context about the environment surrounding Wayne's circle at the time. "And I'm sure he was intimidated by them, too. I was, even though they were super cool to me. These are serious, Blood gang members with guns on them. Like, some sh*t could go down."

The resurfaced comments come amid renewed attention on The Carter documentary sequel. According to Lough, a fan hacked into his Vimeo account in December and leaked a follow-up project assembled from unused footage.

In a statement posted alongside the official release on YouTube, Lough wrote, "Over the past few years, I've been independently assembling a follow-up project using footage unused during the original production. The intention was to privately share a rough cut with Wayne and his team before making any decisions about how it might move forward."

He concluded, "I decided the most responsible step was to release and verify the material directly so it can be properly managed. This isn't how I originally intended to present the project, but I felt it was important to provide context. Wayne, if you see this, I'm open to connecting."

Read more: Drake Accused of Trying to Take Back Gifted Car After Birthday — DM Screens Spark Outrage