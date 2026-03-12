Doja Cat Reveals Lipedema Concerns After 2023 Liposuction Procedure

Grammy-winning rapper Doja Cat recently shared personal concerns about her body, revealing she may have been dealing with a medical condition called Lipedema when she chose to undergo liposuction in 2023.

In a TikTok video posted on March 9, the "Paint the Town Red" artist spoke openly about changes she noticed in her body while growing up. She said the fat buildup in her lower body may not have been simple cellulite as she once believed.

"Lipedema runs in my family," Doja Cat explained. "I always thought that it was cellulite."

Lipedema is a progressive condition that causes abnormal fat buildup, often in the thighs, hips, and legs. People with the condition can develop a larger lower body even if their upper body stays smaller.

Looking back, the singer—whose real name is Amala Dlamini—said she first noticed the change during her early teenage years. While she kept what she described as a "little waist," her legs and bottom became noticeably fuller, E! News reported.

"It wasn't like a horrible thing. I just felt like it stuck out," she said. "I had big ass knees."

The body differences sometimes led to awkward and hurtful moments. Doja Cat recalled trying to order a custom latex suit for the music video of her song "Go to Town." According to her, the manufacturer questioned her measurements.

"Your measurements aren't real," the designer reportedly told her.

Doja Cat Opens Up About Body Changes

The artist also remembered being teased about her body shape. At one point, someone joked that she looked like Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants after he ate too many Krabby Patties and the weight went straight to his thighs.

"That's what lipedema looks like," she said while explaining the condition to fans. "I wasn't horrendously, deeply overweight or anything. I was just building up all this ass and ankle and calves and knee and thigh."

When she had liposuction in 2023, Doja Cat believes she might have been in the early stages of the condition.

"I was probably at stage 1 or stage 2," she said, adding that no one involved in the procedure had suggested lipedema at the time.

Today, the rapper says she still notices effects from the earlier buildup of fat.

According to Yahoo, she explained that her body sometimes looks different because of extra skin left after the fat was removed.

"My butt looks kind of weird," she admitted. "That's due to all of the extra skin from when I had all of that extra fat."

To manage the changes, the singer said she often wears tights because they help keep everything in place.

She also shared a broader message about cosmetic procedures and body health. "It's a slippery slope—liposuction and things like that," she said. "But I guess it's just lymphatic build up and there's a lot of things you can do to help with that."