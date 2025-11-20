Doja Cat Shuts Down Fan Complaints About Her Tour Opener With Fierce Online Response

Doja Cat kicked off her "Ma Vie World Tour" in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, November 18, and wasted no time responding to early fan criticism.

Clips from the show sparked complaints about the visuals, storytelling, and outfit changes, with some fans comparing it to her previous Scarlet Tour.

One fan wrote that the new tour "just gives Scarlet with different outfits," while another hoped Doja would listen to feedback, Billboard reported. The rapper, 30, fired back on social media, writing, "I won't and I don't need you."

She added, "Because I make music for people who enjoy music. I'm not a Broadway act."

Doja didn't stop there. She addressed fans who criticized her for limited costume changes, bluntly saying, "And I'm not your f—ing costume monkey, I move at my own pace and break my f—ing back out there every night so you can keep your bullsh– opinion to yourself. You are not the artist; you are the watcher."

She also reminded critics, "Who f—ing cares I'm singing my MUSIC for the people who want to hear me SING. You're not even at the f—ing show."

Doja Cat Skips Costume Changes

Another fan commented, "I hate that Doja is comfortable where she's at currently in her career we really not getting anymore smash hits," to which she replied, "You're such a little [expletive], go f— yourself."

According to Complex, some fans wanted more theatrical elements, like costume changes or wig swaps during the show. Doja responded playfully but firmly: "Watch me not do any of these things :)"

Despite the criticism, Doja's tour features an extensive setlist of 27 songs spanning her career, including hits like "Say So," "Paint the Town Red," and "Agora Hills."

The shows continue to showcase her music and performance skills without conforming to traditional theatrical expectations.

The "Ma Vie World Tour" supports her latest album Vie, released in September, which includes the hit single "Jealous Type."

The song recently hit No. 1 on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart, marking Doja's 12th chart-topper at radio.

Following New Zealand, the tour will continue through South America in early 2026, then Europe in May and June, before returning to the United States.

The North American leg begins October 1, 2026, in Detroit, with stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and Miami, concluding in New York City on December 1, 2026.