Beyoncé Fans Roast Farrah Franklin After Terrence Howard Mentions Her Name

Actor Terrence Howard sparked controversy after revealing a brief history with Beyoncé Knowles during a March 5 interview on the "PBD Podcast." Howard claimed he "fumbled" his chance with the singer due to involvement with another Destiny's Child member, whom he described as "the girl with the blue eyes." His comments reignited attention on former member Farrah Franklin, who responded publicly to clarify the situation.

In the interview with influencer Patrick Bet-David, Howard recounted an incident from the 2005 BET Awards, where Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams performed "Cater 2 U." Howard said he had spoken to another Destiny's Child member instead of Beyoncé, leading to what he described as a lost opportunity.

Fans quickly connected the description to Farrah Franklin, who is known for her green eyes, as per Atlanta Black Star.

On March 17, Franklin told People magazine, "I'm Farrah with the natural green eyes (not blue lol), and I can confirm that Terrence and I had a few friendly outings—nothing romantic." She added that they went to the studio together a few times and praised Howard's talent but declined to speculate further.

The public reaction was mixed. Howard's claim didn't sit well with everyone. Some people questioned its truthfulness, and the reliability of his entire story was put under scrutiny.

Others appreciated Franklin's composed response. In an online comment section, one user wrote, "Girl we didn't need your response we forgot all about you," while another commended her for handling it "real classy."

Franklin's time with Destiny's Child was brief; she joined in 2000 alongside Michelle Williams but left after about six months amid conflicts with management, then headed by Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles. Mathew Knowles has previously disputed Franklin's accounts, citing her absence from rehearsals and events as reasons for her departure.

On social media, Franklin hinted at revealing more details soon, stating, "Let them eat cake ... I'm putting my book out boom I know my truth you can't tell me about it. Blessings to everyone."

Howard also reflected on his missed chance with Beyoncé, saying, "There was a moment in which I felt something there, but that was long before she was with Jay-Z."

Howard's comments come amid a quieter period in his acting career, with only a handful of projects since 2024. Meanwhile, fans continue debating the resurfaced story involving one of music's most iconic groups.