Beyoncé's Dad's Shady Question About Tina Knowles Has Fans Furious— Interview Ends Abruptly

Music executive Mathew Knowles is facing criticism after a tense interview moment in which he questioned the contributions of his ex-wife, Tina Knowles, prompting backlash from fans and an abrupt end to the segment.

According to a report by Atlanta Black Star, the father of Beyoncé and Solange made the remarks during an appearance on PIX 11's "Kandid with Kendis," hosted by Kendis Gibson. The interview was intended to promote a Destiny's Child tribute concert.

The outlet reported that Gibson opened the conversation by praising both parents for their roles in shaping the early success of Destiny's Child.

In his on-air remarks, Gibson said, "You've earned your flowers. I said the same thing to Ms. Tina Knowles. You guys put in the work, and obviously the talent was there, with your kids and your grandkids."

Atlanta Black Star reported that Knowles paused before responding with a pointed question. "What work did she put in?" he asked with a straight face.

The host appeared surprised but clarified Tina Knowles' role in styling, hair and visual presentation during the group's early years. Knowles then partially acknowledged the point.

"Ok, you're absolutely right, and the styling. The imaging. You're right," he said.

The outlet reported that rather than continuing the discussion, Knowles stood up to conclude the interview.

Mathew Knowles was over it! During an interview, he abruptly ended the conversation and walked out after his ex-wife Tina Knowles was brought up in relation to the work she did with Destiny's Child.

"We'll stop now," he said, rising from his chair.

As the segment wrapped, Gibson attempted to smooth over the exchange. "Sorry, did I say something wrong?" he asked. Knowles replied, "No," adding that everything was fine as the interview ended.

After the clip circulated online, viewers quickly weighed in. One commenter wrote, "To ask what work did Tina put in is nasty work..." Another stated, "Ladies and gentleman we just witnessed a hater in real time," while a third added, "Well done Tina for leaving this insecure manchild when you did."

Additional reactions referenced Beyoncé directly. "Beyoncé gonna not talk to him until 2027 after this!" one post teased.

Per Page Six, Knowles later said he believed the interview drifted from its intended focus on the tribute concert and centered too heavily on his former wife.

The moment has reignited conversations about the former couple's complicated history and Tina Knowles' widely acknowledged role in shaping her daughters' early careers.