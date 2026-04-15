Taylor Swift Will Reportedly Channel Elizabeth Taylor for Stunning Vintage Wedding Gown— Rumored Designer Revealed

The pop sensation Taylor Swift has allegedly gone back in time to embrace old Hollywood-style glamour for her soon-to-be wedding. According to rumors, the starlet's wedding dress will get inspiration from Hollywood actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Swift's engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce is slated for June, and the pop star has been busy planning the event with a classical approach in mind. It is rumored that her marriage will take place in the state of Rhode Island.

According to Daily Mail, Swift drew inspiration from Elizabeth Taylor's 1950 wedding gown when she married Conrad Hilton, citing its timeless silhouette and intricate lace detailing.

A source described how Swift became captivated by the actress's style while working on a recent project. "Taylor spent so much time looking at old photos of Elizabeth Taylor when she was making her music video for that song that she became enamored with the movie queen's style."

The report further noted that Swift turned to archival fashion references while planning her own bridal look.

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Another insider elaborated on the specific elements that influenced her decision.

"Taylor said she liked how it was old fashioned and came in at the waistline, plus the lace detailing."

While the exact designer remains unconfirmed, speculation has pointed to several high-profile names, including Sarah Burton and Vivienne Westwood, though one notable fashion house has reportedly been ruled out.

According to Us Weekly, preparations for the wedding have intensified as the couple finalizes arrangements for what is expected to be an intimate yet star-studded event.

A source familiar with the planning process described the scale of the ceremony.

"It won't be a huge wedding, but there will be many celebrities," said the source.

The same report indicated that Swift and Kelce have intentionally scaled back the size of the event in favor of a more personal celebration.

Another insider addressed how the couple is approaching the planning process.

"They've gone back and forth between inviting everyone and keeping it small and private."

Additional details suggest Swift may incorporate elements beyond the gown to honor Elizabeth Taylor's legacy, including the possibility of wearing jewelry inspired by or connected to the late actress.

As anticipation builds, the wedding is expected to blend vintage inspiration with modern touches, reflecting Swift's evolving personal style while drawing from one of Hollywood's most iconic bridal moments.

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