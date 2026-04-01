Taylor Swift's Million-Dollar Elizabeth Taylor Tribute Video Outrages Fans

Taylor Swift's latest music video has stirred debate among fans after the pop superstar released a tribute to Elizabeth Taylor using only archival film clips, sparking outrage over its reported cost.

Per Variety, the three-minute, 46-second video, released exclusively on Apple Music and Spotify Premium, does not feature Swift herself.

It instead reimagines classic moments from Taylor's career, which spanned decades and included iconic films such as "Cleopatra," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

The social media response was varied. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "As a Taylor fan idk, $10 million on a music video is crazy when there's people like, unable to survive rn."

Critics and fans questioned the choice to use archival footage exclusively. "If she just made a music video instead it could've been cheaper," another fan commented.

Swift's video has been labeled a "fan cam" by some commentators, highlighting the unconventional approach.

Fran Hoepfner, a pop culture correspondent for New York Magazine, noted: "It's nice, maybe, that Swift recognizes that her imitation wouldn't hold a candle to the iconic actress, but what the 'Elizabeth Taylor' video mostly shows us is that Swift is maybe using her time away from touring and wedding prep to teach herself Final Cut Pro."

Though reports suggest Swift spent at least $10 million licensing film clips, Heavy notes that the figure remains unconfirmed. Licensing fees for classic films can start at thousands per clip and escalate significantly for a high-profile project, making the rumored total plausible but speculative.

The video arrives amid heightened public attention on Swift's personal life, just months ahead of her anticipated wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce. However, some fans have seen this lavish production as a distraction from the ongoing speculations about her wedding plans, while others have praised the singer for her tribute to one of the most legendary actresses of Hollywood.

Elizabeth Taylor, who died in 2011 at the age of 79, embodies the essence of classic Hollywood glamour. The tribute video tries to introduce her legacy to a new generation of fans despite the controversy over its production and cost.

The release has reignited the usual arguments on social media about celebrities blowing their budgets and the creative freedom artists have in expensive music videos. It's a clear sign of Swift's influence on pop culture and the way her fans respond.