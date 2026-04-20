Jason Mraz Reveals Deeper Stories Behind 'I'm Yours' and 'The Remedy'

Jason Mraz is opening up about the real-life stories behind two of his most famous songs, "I'm Yours" and "The Remedy (I Won't Worry)," giving fans a closer look at the emotions and people that shaped his music.

The 48-year-old singer-songwriter shared in a recent Parade interview that "I'm Yours," released in 2008, is often misunderstood as a love song.

Instead, Mraz said it came from something deeper and more spiritual. According to People, he explained that the song was directed "to the great unknown, to God or the higher power."

At the time, Mraz said he was going through a low point in his life and writing music helped him reset.

The song grew out of simple guitar ideas and a moment of reflection. It became one of his biggest hits, staying on the Billboard Hot 100 for 76 weeks and reaching No. 6, while also topping Adult Contemporary charts.

Jason Mraz Dishes on Unexpected Meanings Behind 2 of His Hit 2000s Songs (Exclusive) https://t.co/R4NhLPe7J8 — Parade Mag (@ParadeMagazine) April 16, 2026

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Jason Mraz Shares Emotional Story

He described the meaning behind the lyrics in simple terms, saying, "I'm basically singing to the great unknown, to God or the higher power or universal love... And I said, you know, make me an instrument. I'm yours."

If "I'm Yours" came from reflection, "The Remedy (I Won't Worry)" came from friendship and heartbreak.

Released in 2003, the song was inspired by Mraz's close friend Charlie Mingroni, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Ewing's sarcoma in his early 20s, Yahoo reported.

Mraz remembered working on his first album while his friend was going through treatment. He said it was hard to understand why they were living such different experiences at the same time.

What stayed with him most was his friend's attitude. Mingroni told him, "'Man, I'm not going to worry my life away. I'm going to do what they tell me to do.'" He also said, "'The remedy is the experience to go through with it.'"

Mraz said that his mindset changed him. It was the first time he truly understood "the power of positive thinking, the power of positive language." He added, "I celebrate him still today... I really was singing his messages in that song."