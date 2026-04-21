Justin Timberlake Reacts to Justin Bieber's Nostalgic Coachella Performance

Justin Timberlake is showing support for Justin Bieber after the younger star delivered a nostalgic moment during his headlining set at Coachella 2026.

Bieber, 32, surprised fans on April 18 when he played a video of his younger self singing Timberlake's hit song "Cry Me a River." As the clip rolled, he joined in live, performing alongside his childhood recording while the crowd cheered.

The moment highlighted how far he has come since first sharing covers online before becoming famous.

"I grew up listening to Justin Timberlake and so many other beautiful talents but I remember this like it was yesterday," Bieber told the audience during the performance, People reported.

Timberlake, 45, responded soon after by posting a throwback video of a young Bieber meeting him years ago. The clip showed a brief and excited interaction, capturing a moment from early in Bieber's career.

Timberlake also included footage from the Coachella performance, connecting the past and present in a single post.

Justin Timberlake shares throwback video with Justin Bieber after Coachella 2026 shout-out https://t.co/NKBAweJJTM pic.twitter.com/uHtrnsak6J — Page Six (@PageSix) April 21, 2026

Justin Timberlake Sends Support to Justin Bieber

In his message, Timberlake offered words of encouragement to Bieber. "I know this has been a long road. And I know it's not always a smooth ride. I'm proud of you — and you should be proud of you too," he wrote, sending his support publicly.

The exchange between the two artists drew attention online, with fans noting the full-circle nature of the moment.

Bieber first shared his cover of "Cry Me a River" back in 2008, long before he became a global star. Seeing him revisit that same song on a major stage showed both growth and respect for his musical influences.

Bieber's Coachella set also featured several surprise guest appearances, adding to the excitement of the night.

According to Yahoo, Billie Eilish joined him onstage for his classic "One Less Lonely Girl," while SZA performed "Snooze" with him. He also welcomed Sexyy Red and Big Sean for additional performances, creating a star-filled lineup.

While Timberlake and Bieber have not officially released a song together, there have been hints of a possible collaboration in the past. In 2021, DJ Khaled shared that he had worked on a track involving both artists, though it has not been released.