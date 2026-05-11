Justin Timberlake Shares Heartfelt Mother’s Day Tribute to Jessica Biel and Mom Lynn Harless

Justin Timberlake marked Mother's Day with a warm tribute to the women closest to him, sharing loving messages for his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and his mother, Lynn Harless, in a personal Instagram post that highlighted family moments and gratitude.

"The greatest women I know. Happy Mother's Day," Timberlake, 45, wrote in his May 10 post, offering a simple but emotional message that quickly drew attention from fans, PageSix reported.

The post came with a series of family images that showed his life at home and the strong bond he shares with both his wife and mother.

In one photo, Timberlake appeared alongside Biel and their two sons, Silas, 11, and Phineas, 5, with the family seen from behind in a rare candid moment.

Another image showed Timberlake and Biel together in a close selfie, reflecting their long relationship that began years before their marriage in 2012.

Justin Timberlake Celebrates "Greatest" Jessica Biel on Mother’s Day https://t.co/RYP4nymrIP pic.twitter.com/ipnbEliFzV — E! News (@enews) May 10, 2026

Jessica Biel Responds to Justin Timberlake

Justin also included a throwback photo of himself as a child sitting with his mother, Lynn Harless, showing a softer side of the singer's personal history. The image stood out as a reminder of the role she has played in his life and career.

Jessica Biel responded to the post by resharing it on her Instagram Stories, adding three heart emojis in support of her husband's message. The small gesture reflected the couple's continued public support for each other as they raise their children together.

Timberlake has often used Mother's Day to publicly honor Biel. According to ENews, in previous years, he has described her as a "superwoman" and praised her dedication to their family. He has also shared videos and photo montages celebrating her role as a mother, often highlighting everyday moments at home with their sons.

His tribute this year comes during a period when the couple has faced public attention surrounding their relationship, though they continue to present a united family front online.

Timberlake and Biel have been together since 2007, married since 2012, and are raising two children while balancing busy careers.