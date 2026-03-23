Justin Timberlake Reacts to 'White' Label in Newly Released Arrest Footage

Pop star Justin Timberlake is drawing attention after newly released police footage from his June 2024 arrest showed him reacting humorously to how his race was listed on official paperwork.

The video, made public after Timberlake's attempt to block its release failed, captures the singer reviewing documents during his arrest in Sag Harbor, New York.

At one point, he pauses and questions the form, asking, "White?" before quickly laughing and adding, "I'm just kidding." The light moment stood out in an otherwise tense situation, PageSix reported.

The footage also shows Timberlake interacting calmly with officers, even as he faced the reality of being taken into custody. When told he would need to spend the night in jail, he responded, "You guys are wild, man," showing a mix of disbelief and humor.

According to police, Timberlake was pulled over after allegedly running a stop sign and swerving between lanes following a night out with friends.

Officers then asked him to complete a series of field sobriety tests. In the video, he appears unsure about some instructions and admits, "These are, like, hard tests," while attempting to follow directions.

Justin Timberlake jokingly reacts to being listed as “white” on his arrest documents. Lol dude is wasted. pic.twitter.com/dLAv8HjBVI — Ally (@AllyJKiss) March 22, 2026

Read more: Judge Backs Justin Timberlake in Legal Fight to Keep Drunk Driving Arrest Footage Private

Justin Timberlake Admits to 'One Martini'

During the process, he also shared that his "heart's racing" and later stumbled while trying to walk in a straight line.

Despite cooperating at times, he declined to take a chemical test, telling officers, "No, I'm not doing the chemical test," while insisting he meant no harm.

According to People, Timberlake also questioned how he was being treated, saying, "You boys [are] treating me like I'm a criminal," though he later thanked officers for doing their job.

He added that he had "one martini" and said he was simply following friends home.

A friend who arrived at the scene attempted to intervene, asking officers to reconsider. However, the arrest continued, and Timberlake was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

The incident led to an initial charge of driving while intoxicated, along with traffic violations.

However, in September 2024, Timberlake reached a plea agreement that reduced the DWI charge to a non-criminal traffic offense.

His lawyer, Edward Burke Jr., has maintained that the singer was "not intoxicated" at the time and argued that mistakes were made during the arrest process.