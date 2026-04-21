Lil Tjay Says He's 'Confused' About Offset Shooting— Changes Tune After Getting Arrested Same Night

Lil Tjay, the Bronx rapper arrested shortly after Offset was shot outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida on April 6, is refraining from commenting on the incident and is concentrating on his music career instead, according to an April 21 report.

Following his release from jail on disorderly conduct charges, Lil Tjay initially made strong statements, calling Offset a "rat" and describing the shooting scene in detail. However, in a recent interview cited by Billboard and reported by AllHipHop, he expressed uncertainty about the event.

According to Billboard he said, "I'm just as confused as everyone else about that." He added that his lawyer advised him to avoid discussing the matter further. "What I can say is the album will really hit home for my fans."

The shooting has attracted widespread attention amid reports of a $10,000 casino debt and ongoing public disputes between the two rappers. Offset suffered non-life-threatening injuries and recovered quickly.

Authorities have not named Lil Tjay as a suspect, and his legal team dismissed claims linking him to the shooting as "false rumors." He was released on bond the next day.

Read more: Offset Drops Cryptic Gambling Hint After Florida Shooting in Official Statement

Lil Tjay has shifted his focus to his music, stating, "I've been putting everything together for my album, keeping content rolling so fans have things to watch." The album, titled *They Just Ain't You*, is set to release May 1 through his independent label, TrenchKid Records.

This project marks his first fully independent release. Its lead single, "Life On Edge," has already been released. The album will include a three-part visual series reflecting his Bronx roots—territory he says holds special meaning for him.

"It feels unrealistic sometimes," Lil Tjay shared. "The Bronx is different from anywhere else. When I go back it gives me a sense of accomplishment. Reminds me what I've done."

The ongoing situation remains a topic of interest within hip-hop circles and among fans. Lil Tjay's decision to stay quiet on the shooting incident contrasts with his earlier outspoken remarks and indicates his intention to let his music speak for itself.

Separately, BBC News reported that Rapper Offset performed at Coachella just days after being shot, appearing partly in a wheelchair while recovering. The festival also featured major moments including Justin Bieber's return to the stage, Sabrina Carpenter's headline set, and Karol G making history as the first Latina headliner.

Read more: Shocking Footage Emerges from Offset Shooting at Florida Casino