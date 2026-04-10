Offset Drops Cryptic Gambling Hint After Florida Shooting in Official Statement

Offset has made a statement to the public about a shooting that took place recently in Florida, reassuring everyone about his well-being and referring to some gambling-related disputes with Lil Tjay.

According to reports, the shooting caused non-fatal injuries to Offset, taking place a few days ago after a certain alleged confrontation. However, there is very little information on the matter, and the incident has stirred a lot of debate online, especially as regards the nature of the dispute between the two parties involved.

Per People, Offset made a statement concerning his condition and state of mind following the shooting. In the message, he wrote, "Thank you to everyone who's checked in on me and showed me love! I'm good....but I'm planning to be better! I'm focused on my family, my recovery, and getting back to the music. Realizing that life is made up of quiet wins and loud losses.... Life's a gamble and I'm still playing to win. $ET."

His comment on gambling is said to have sparked speculation about the feud's origins, as reports suggest that money issues may have contributed. However, no official confirmation has been provided by authorities or representatives. A spokesperson for the rapper also provided an update on his recovery.

In a separate statement, the spokesperson said, "Offset has been released from the hospital and he is up and walking. We're incredibly grateful to the doctors, nurses, and the entire hospital staff who took such great care of him."

According to HotNewHipHop, the conflict between Offset and Lil Tjay may stem from a dispute involving alleged gambling debts. The outlet reported that the disagreement escalated into a broader feud, with accusations exchanged publicly on social media in recent days.

Lil Tjay's legal team has denied any involvement in the shooting. In their response, his lawyer stated, "We are issuing this release in regards to false rumors that Lil Tjay was involved in a shooting which occurred at the Valet Area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood which resulting in non-life threatening injuries to Offset, formerly a member of Migos. Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor has Lil Tjay been charged with any shooting. Any reporting to the contrary is false. We encourage people to consult trusted news sources, and to verify the accuracy of any reporting, before reflexively sharing or repeating baseless rumors."

Authorities have not publicly confirmed key details surrounding the shooting, including any suspects or motives, leaving much of the narrative based on conflicting accounts.

Offset's words, though tinged with ambiguity, hint at a desire to move forward and resume his musical career, despite the lingering questions surrounding the events that transpired.