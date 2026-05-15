Lil Tjay Throws Shade at Kai Cenat, Shares Private Messages With Ex-Girlfriend

Rapper Lil Tjay posted screenshots of direct messages with Gigi Alayah to his Instagram on Wednesday night, then removed the images hours later. The messages ranged from roughly five years old to a posting dated May 12 that read, "Don't just open my shit crazy," according to copies of the posts and screenshots shared by users on other platforms.

Lil Tjay with a post and delete showing his DMs with Kai Cenat’s ex pic.twitter.com/lfwVy00mgU — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 14, 2026

The posts follow a series of public jabs between Lil Tjay and Cenat, a Twitch streamer and internet personality who briefly stepped away from livestreaming after news of his breakup with Alayah surfaced. Fan reaction to Lil Tjay's posts was largely critical on social platforms, where some users called the disclosures in poor taste and a breach of privacy, per HotNewHipHop.

Lil Tjay has, in recent months, been active in other controversies and projects. He released the project They Just Ain't You, which has seen modest streaming numbers, and engaged in public disputes with other artists, including Real Boston Richey. He has also made several talk‑show appearances.

Cenat, who has worked to expand his Vivet fashion brand since reducing his livestreaming activity, has not publicly responded to the most recent posts. Representatives for Cenat and Lil Tjay did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Social‑media observers and some fans suggested Lil Tjay's actions may be an attempt to provoke a reaction or draw attention amid slower momentum for his new music. Others defended the rapper's right to share his interactions, noting the messages were not recent in most cases.

Whether Lil Tjay will post additional messages or whether Cenat will respond remains unclear. For now, the incident has largely subsided from the top of trending topics, with many fans appearing fatigued by the continuing back‑and‑forth.

In other news, HipHopWired reported that Lil Tjay claimed he once lent Offset $10,000 the night Offset was shot during an incident in Florida. Tjay says their relationship soured afterward because Offset allegedly became aggressive when asked to repay the money and later flaunted spending cash on strippers in front of him.

The dispute is linked to a broader altercation between the two camps that night, though Tjay says he is now over the beef.