Alan Osmond's Final Battle: The First MS Symptom He Ignored for Years

Alan Osmond, a longtime member of the pop family group The Osmonds, died on April 21, 2026, at age 76, with his wife Suzanne and their eight sons by his side, according to a family spokesperson who spoke to Utah's KSL News.

The cause of death has not been made public, but Osmond was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 1987. MS is a long-term neurological disorder that affects the central nervous system.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke says that MS can cause a wide range of symptoms, such as muscle weakness, vision problems, trouble walking, and numbness.

Style Caster reported that Alan Osmond was private about his MS battle but once revealed the first warning sign he experienced. He said, "I was on stage and couldn't raise my right hand." Despite this alarming symptom, Osmond maintained a hopeful outlook.

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To explain how he dealt with MS spiritually, he said, "I trusted my Heavenly Father." He also said, "You have to have opposition in life — this was my test."

Osmond had a positive and resilient attitude throughout his illness. He lived by the motto, "I may have MS, but MS does not have me."

In a 2015 interview with Caregiving Club, he explained the inspiration behind the acronym "TUFF," which guided his fight against the disease.

"It stands for: Target what you need to do; Understand everything you can about the challenge in front of you; Focus on how to live with or beat that challenge; Fight, Fight, Fight – you have to have the drive and desire to keep living and keep fighting for yourself and those around you," he said.

After experiencing severe side effects from a cortisone shot early in his diagnosis — he described it as something that "just about killed me" — Osmond turned to natural remedies. He adopted an all-natural diet, homeopathic treatments, and hydro-exercise to manage muscle fatigue and maintain balance.

Alan Osmond's death is a loss for the art world. He faced his illness with courage and hope. His story shows how hard it is to live with multiple sclerosis and how important it is to keep going and have hope.

Meanwhile, Yahoo! Entertainment reported that Donny Osmond is mourning the death of his brother Alan Osmond. In a heartfelt tribute, Donny described him as a protector and key figure in the Osmond family's success, while relatives and fans also honored his legacy in music, television, and philanthropy

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